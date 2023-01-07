Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 15:07:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches, except 4 to 8 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 15:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California SIERRA SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS CONTINUE THIS EVENING BRIEF BREAK THURSDAY, THEN SERIES OF STORMS IMPACTS THE REGION THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK * THIS EVENING: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10:00 PM PST. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches, with up to 4 to 8 inches possible along the crest. * BRIEF BREAK THURSDAY: A brief break in the weather is expected on Thursday before additional storms arrive this weekend. Take advantage of this break to clear gutters and drains of debris and snow. May be a good opportunity to restock supplies before the upcoming series of storms impacts the region this weekend into early next week. * STORMS INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: A very active pattern returns this weekend. An extended period of travel disruptions is possible which could extend into early next week. Friday will be a precursor weaker system, but still may result in a few inches of snowfall on the passes which could impact travel. Saturday`s storm looks to pose a great threat of widespread travel impacts across the Sierra. Multiple feet of snowfall will be possible through early next week. Strong winds are expected along Sierra ridges. Rain and snow showers will be possible in western Nevada with Monday being the best chance for snow to valley floors.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 3 inches west of highway 395. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches, except 10 to 24 inches west of highway 395 and up to 36 inches above 7000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 6000 feet. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult during the advisory. Very difficult to impossible travel will be possible during the watch period. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 5000-6000 feet today will rise above pass level tonight. Heavier snow is expected to move in later Friday with multiple rounds of heavy snow over the weekend into early next week. Snow levels will be 5000-6000 feet Friday falling to 3500-4500 feet Sunday night. Mountain travel will be difficult to impossible especially Saturday and again Monday.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 13:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Southern Sacramento Valley, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northern California, including the following areas, Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northern Shasta County including the Shasta Lake area, West Slopes of the Northern Sierra Nevada, and Western Plumas County including Lassen Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
