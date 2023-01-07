Effective: 2023-01-11 15:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California SIERRA SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS CONTINUE THIS EVENING BRIEF BREAK THURSDAY, THEN SERIES OF STORMS IMPACTS THE REGION THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK * THIS EVENING: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10:00 PM PST. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches, with up to 4 to 8 inches possible along the crest. * BRIEF BREAK THURSDAY: A brief break in the weather is expected on Thursday before additional storms arrive this weekend. Take advantage of this break to clear gutters and drains of debris and snow. May be a good opportunity to restock supplies before the upcoming series of storms impacts the region this weekend into early next week. * STORMS INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: A very active pattern returns this weekend. An extended period of travel disruptions is possible which could extend into early next week. Friday will be a precursor weaker system, but still may result in a few inches of snowfall on the passes which could impact travel. Saturday`s storm looks to pose a great threat of widespread travel impacts across the Sierra. Multiple feet of snowfall will be possible through early next week. Strong winds are expected along Sierra ridges. Rain and snow showers will be possible in western Nevada with Monday being the best chance for snow to valley floors.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO