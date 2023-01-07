Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Best B12 supplement
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most essential vitamins to your health is B12, but the human body cannot produce it. In an ideal world, you should be getting all the B12 you need from a well-balanced diet. However, this may be easier said than done.
ktalnews.com
Best self-stirring mug
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re a coffee drinker who adds creamer, sweetener, spices or other extras to your morning cup and you dislike using a new teaspoon each time to mix your drink, a self-stirring mug might be the best kitchen gadget for you. These reusable mugs stir everything together at the push of a button. A small stirring mechanism sits at the bottom of the self-stirring mug.
ktalnews.com
Velvet is here to stay: Bestselling products ranging from fashion to home decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s never the wrong season for velvet, especially when it’s one of the year’s biggest trends. While velvet accents and hints of the textured fabric never really go out of style, the luxurious material is proving that it’s here to stay. Not only is velvet taking over designer runways and dominating the pages of home decor magazines, but it’s also adorning celebrities from head to toe. And it’s not too late to jump on the bandwagon. So, whether you’re fully embracing the new trend or want to slowly incorporate the buttery fabric into your wardrobe and home, here are the bestselling velvet products for every part of your life.
ktalnews.com
Best green flannel
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With a vintage-inspired look and a festive color, green flannels have quickly become a staple wardrobe item. Whether you are looking for a thick flannel jacket for outdoor wear or a more lightweight shirt for casual wear, there is a green flannel that fits your needs. If you are looking for a classic green flannel shirt, our top choice is the Goodthreads Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt.
ktalnews.com
Best Minecraft figure
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Minecraft is famous for a lot of things: engaging gameplay, a massive open-world and an innovative crafting and mining system. But perhaps the most striking element of the game is its colorful, pixel-based art style. Its blocky look has inspired countless toy manufacturers to produce their own lines of Minecraft figures.
ktalnews.com
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
LONDON (AP) — After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry’s book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday. The book’s publisher said “Spare” sold 400,000 copies in the U.K. in all formats — hardback, e-book and audio — on its first day.
ktalnews.com
DOE: In 2022 money, EV battery costs have kept falling
Many analyses have shown that EV battery costs stopped decreasing in 2022, putting off affordability goals. But the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently issued a reality check. Based on 2022-constant dollars, battery costs actually continued falling last year at the pack level, despite accelerated inflation, according to DOE estimates....
Yes, You Should Maintain Separate Finances — & Everything Else Couples Can Learn from Tori Dunlap’s ‘Financial Feminist’
Money can often feel stressful. It’s stigmatizing and high-pressure, you could pretty much always use a little more than you got and you can’t always agree on the best way to use what you do have. It makes sense that it’s something couple’s tend to fight about more often than not.
ktalnews.com
Best Tarte lip gloss
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tarte Cosmetics offers a wide range of lip glosses, so selecting the right one involves taking a range of factors into account. Some of the things to consider include the pigment, texture, ingredients and whether the formula is moisturizing to your lips. For a high-quality Tarte lip gloss, try Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip.
ktalnews.com
Best superfood powder
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nutrient-rich superfoods such as blueberries, kale and avocado are known for packing an extra-healthy punch. Superfood powders convert these foods into an easy-to-use form you can add to recipes and beverages to help get more fruits and veggies into your diet.
ktalnews.com
Best Buxom product
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Known for its plumping formulas, Buxom Cosmetics offers face, eye and, most notably, lip products. Founded in 2007, this U.S.-based company has branded itself as a provocative makeup retailer with a mission to help consumers embrace their sensuality. Most Buxom...
ktalnews.com
Best weightlifting equipment
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Weightlifting does more than build muscle and burn fat. It may boost energy, increase flexibility and reduce your risk of injury in other sports or exercises. Active people often invest in home weightlifting equipment so they won’t interrupt their progress if they can’t get to the gym. The Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell, for example, is a space-savvy weight set that lets users lift up to 90 pounds.
Comments / 0