ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Masked Singer: All the clues, rumours and guesses so far

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dqG1_0k70vjTW00

Get out your magnifying glasses and dust off that notebook, because The Masked Singer is back to turn a nation of viewers into sofa detectives.

Helmed once again by comedian Joel Dommett, the unique competition shows 13 mystery celebrities singing familiar tunes on stage, while dressed up in a costume obscuring who they really are.

Guessing along with the in-studio audience and the viewers at home are the judges: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

In the season’s first episode on New Year’s Day, Ghost was eliminated and was later revealed to be football star Chris Kamara .

Still, there’s a long season ahead, with plenty more costumes to be unmasked. Here’s a guide to the clues and guesses so far.

Who is Otter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yy7Qc_0k70vjTW00

Otter first appeared in episode one with a passionate performance of Jimi Jamison’s “I’m Always Here” – also known as the Baywatch theme tune.

Clues given in their first video package included the acronym “RADA”, the fact that Otter is “known for their resilience”, a shamrock and the random appearance of a vicar.

“Otters are naturally curious creatures and just a little bit naughty,” the character said.

Names floating around so far include Phoebe Waller-Bridge , Fiona Shaw , Father Ted actor Pauline McLynn and Una Healy of The Saturdays.

One of the most debated suggestions from fans on social media is that the infamously elusive singer Kate Bush is under the quirky costume.

Find the Otter clues and guesses in full here .

Who is Jellyfish?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wObZR_0k70vjTW00

Jellyfish gave their debut performance with the Guns N’ Roses classic, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”.

Ahead of her rendition of the rock hit, Jellyfish’s video clues were: a sign on a beach that read, “How Loa can you Goa?”, astoundingly high heels, and a fossil of a shell.

So far, the possible names linked to Jellyfish have included X Factor season five champion Alexandra Burke , Brassic star Michelle Keegan , RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and “Love Me Like You Do” singer Ellie Goulding .

Want some more insight into all things Jellyfish? Look here .

Who are Cat and Mouse?

The only contestants this year to work as a duo, Cat and Mouse entertained the judging panel on episode one with their version of the show tune “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” from Annie Get Your Gun .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBuoX_0k70vjTW00

The clues revealed in the first episode included the number 200,000,000 written on a notepad.

Cat said he was “no stranger to legalities” and liked to “get to the bottom of cases”, as well as knowing “how to spin a tale”. The video package also showed five different jars of spices lined up.

Some fans guessed that the duo are Spice Girl Emma Bunton and her husband Jade Jones . Meanwhile, others are convinced that Cat and Mouse are married couple Shirlie and Martin Kemp .

Find all the guesses for Cat and Mouse so far here .

Who is Phoenix?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYBPB_0k70vjTW00

Phoenix made their stage debut with a jazz-inspired version of Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”.

Their clue package hinted that they’d “risen from the ashes” and had been “reincarnated”. Phoenix also said that they were good with “mysteries” and “following a trail” before the character was shown inspecting footprints with a magnifying glass.

These clues, along with the performance, led to guesses such as David Tennant (a former Doctor Who star), Take That’s Jason Orange , former child actor Nicholas Hoult and influencer Joe Sugg .

Find out more about Phoenix here .

Who is Knitting?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NE1SY_0k70vjTW00

According to the teaser clip ahead of Knitting’s first performance, they’re no stranger to arts and crafts: the character was seen cutting scraps of paper into geometrical shapes.

Knitting then sang “Remember” by Becky Hill. The vocal stylings led to guesses such as presenter Konnie Huq , Absolutely Fabulous actor Jane Horrocks , Big Brother host AJ Odudu and West End Samantha Barks .

Following Knitting’s performance, the series’ official Twitter account shared the following riddle: “Knitting is easy, it’s the crossing of stitches. Count all your stitches, there should be 26.”

One viewer used 26 to inform their guess of former dance-pop group Steps member Claire Richards . “When you add @OfficialSteps hit track ‘5+6+7+8’ together, it equals 26,” they wrote. “It’s Claire Richards!”

You can speculate on more Knitting clues here .

Who is Rubbish?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWoEL_0k70vjTW00

Rubbish will give their first performance on Saturday (7 January).

Though there haven’t been many clues so far, one might use their outfit – a green refuse bin – as some inspiration.

Rubbish could potentially be masking the identity of someone known for dealing with waste and cleaning, such as TV stars Kim Woodburn ( How Clean is Your House? ) and Marie Kondo ( Tidying Up with Marie Kondo ).

Find out more about Rubbish here .

Who is Jacket Potato?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47S8Wx_0k70vjTW00

Similarly, we’ll know more about Potato once they’ve performed for the first time.

So far, there’s just one vocal clue about Jacket Potato, which reads: “Their vocals are sure to get you creamed – it’s jacket potato!”

Their outfit consists of a silver jacket, a baked beans-patterned top and a hat resembling butter.

Already, fans have speculated that Jacket Potato could either be a celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay or Jamie Oliver , or one of the actors from Dinnerladies , such as Maxine Peake .

For more servings of Jacket Potato clues, look here .

Who is Rhino?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uiPi_0k70vjTW00

Until Rhino performs for the first time, the only minor verbal clue for the character is: “They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!”

One name in fans’ minds is Joanna Lumley , a patron of the Rhinos’ Last Stand charity. Elsewhere, some have suggested country star (and father of Miley) Billy Ray Cyrus as the horned mammal, due to their costume being a red cowboy outfit – complete with a flashy cowboy hat.

Find out more about Rhino here .

Who is Fawn?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GJAX_0k70vjTW00

Though Fawn is still yet to perform, the character’s glamorous costume has gone down a treat with fans on Twitter, with some already pegging them for the win.

One person has made a guess that Fawn is Faye Tozer from Steps – however, once they’ve performed for the first time, there’ll be much more to go on.

Fan of Fawn? Find more information here .

Who is Piece of Cake?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kERps_0k70vjTW00

With enough clues, figuring out who Piece of Cake is will surely be... an easy feat.

Ahead of Piece of Cake’s first performance on Saturday 7 January, the only clear clue attached to the character is this announcement: “Could this be history in the baking? It’s Piece of Cake!”

Some fans have guessed that it’s someone known for their skills in the kitchen – such as former The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry .

Here’s all you need to know about Piece of Cake so far .

Who is Pigeon?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buJCq_0k70vjTW00

Last but not least, Pigeon rounds out The Masked Singer class of 2023.

So far, the feathered character’s only audible clue has been: “It must be dove – it’s Pigeon!”

With so little to go on, fans online have been creative with their guesses, with suggestions ranging from Coleen Rooney to pantomime star Christopher Biggins .

For more things Pigeon, look no further than right here .

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday 7 January at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Comments / 0

Related
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit

Prince Harry gets upstaged by the arrival of Tom Hanks on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a comedic skit. The skit, poking fun at British tradition, opens up with Harry apparently being greeted by trumpet players sporting regal uniforms.“Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it,” the prince says, before being told it's not his reception and to get out of the way. The Hollywood actor then turns the corner, exclaiming: “I’m back! Where’s my fanfare?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Prince Harry fans saddened over claim he never hugged his grandmother: ‘Where is the family love?’

Prince Harry has drawn sympathy for claiming in his record-breaking book Spare that he was never able to hug his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated memoir finally hit shelves on Tuesday, 10 January. Just hours after the autobiography was released, more than 400,000 copies were sold in the UK, making Spare the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.The 38-year-old royal has shared many shocking revelations about the royal family in his new book, including an alleged fight between himself and his brother, Prince William; his emotional struggle after the death of his mother, Princess Diana; and...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
The Independent

‘Harry you’re wrong’: ITV viewers shocked after Prince Harry denies accusing the royal family of racism

ITV viewers have criticised Prince Harry after he appeared to row back on his previous remarks about the royal family.In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), Prince Harry was asked about the previous claims he and his wife, Meghan, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2022.During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry seemed to double down on the comments. Bradby asked the royal: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse...
The Independent

Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana

The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Harry and Meghan may retreat from spotlight for rest of year, says biographer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may retreat for the rest of the year as they have both told their sides of the story, the author of a biography on the couple has said.Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, said the frankness of Harry’s memoir Spare is the result of a man who for all of his life “hasn’t been able to share a word of it”.But he added there is not really much else to say and so royal watchers can expect to see a shift in the months ahead.Speaking about Harry, Mr Scobie told BBC Radio 4’s Today...
The Independent

Harry: I told Meghan not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal

The Duke of Sussex told his wife not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal as he did not want people to think she was mimicking his mother.In 1992, Diana, Princess of Wales was pictured sitting alone at the famous landmark on a tour of India, in an image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry says he and Meghan laughed about the advice he gave her ahead of a trip she was taking to India.Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and...
The Independent

William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding

Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
The Independent

Harry snubs royal family members in acknowledgements section of new book Spare

Members of the royal family have been omitted from the acknowledgements section of the Duke of Sussex’s new book.Harry’s autobiography Spare, due out on Tuesday, has sparked a furore, with revelations including how the Prince of Wales physically attacked him, how he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan conflict, and a recounting of taking cocaine and magic mushrooms.There is no mention of his brother William, his father the King or his grandmother, the late Queen, or other royal family members in the opening acknowledgements section, although he does thank his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and children Archie and...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan ‘will be invited to Charles’s coronation – but are not expected to attend’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles but senior royals believe the pair would “find a reason not to go”, The Independent understands.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be offered the chance to attend when guest lists are finalised, although it is understood they have already been written out of any formal role in the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Full coverage as Prince Harry releases memoir“The King does not expect them to be at the coronation,” said a source close to the royal family.“The family will extend...
The Independent

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael shocks with Scientology joke about Tom Cruise and David Miscavige’s wife

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael shocked the crowd with a Scientology comment about Tom Cruise.The comedian addressed the fact that, in 2022, Cruise returned the Golden Globe trophies he won in the past amid a boycott of the awards’ organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).The controversy followed an exposé into the lack of diversity within the HFPA, and a separate ethics scandal.Carmichael returned to the stage midway through the ceremony, and said: “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe...
The Independent

Who is James Hewitt, the officer who had an affair with Princess Diana?

Ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, every aspect of modern royal drama has been under additional scrutiny.This includes those surrounding the royal family – past and present – such as James Hewitt.Military man Major James Hewitt was embroiled in one of the biggest royal scandals of the last century, when he had an affair with the Princess of Wales, Diana, during her marriage to Prince Charles.Well-known to those who lived through the press frenzy of the era, Diana’s and Hewitt’s affair hit all the headlines – especially after the affair was confirmed by the princess...
The Independent

Fans defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in bombshell memoir

Fans have rushed to defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in his memoir, Spare, in which he recalls having a brief relationship with the late TV presenter, who died by suicide in 2020.In the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally published in Spain five days early, Harry recalls meeting the former Love Island host in 2009 at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, Harry wrote: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy. Within hours a mob...
The Independent

‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success

James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
The Independent

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps

The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy