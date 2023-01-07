Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 4-10)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) Mahtomedi boys hockey stands tall, defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 10) The following athletes will be nominated for this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would ...
scsuhuskies.com
Nick Novak named NSIC Wrestler of the Week
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State sophomore 157-pounder Nick Novak has been named NSIC Wrestler of the Week by the conference office following his 4-0 weekend at the 2023 NWCA National Duals. The weekly honor is the first of Novak's collegiate career. Novak served a critical role in St....
Minnesota Basketball News Top Girls Teams Update
Minnesota Basketball News girls Top 20 in each class of 2023 had a few changes. Most notably Mayer Lutheran now sits on top in Class 1A. Top team in Class 2A Providence Academy, Class 3A Benilde-St. Margaret's, Class 4A Hopkins. The poll was released before Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart defeated Hayfield in...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
KEYC
Gustavus Adolphus is welcoming retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page to campus on Monday, Jan. 16
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College will mark its annual Rev. Martin Luther King Day Memorial Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 by welcoming pioneering Justice Alan C. Page, the first African American Supreme Court Justice of Minnesota, as its honored guest. Justice Page will sit down with Phil...
KEYC
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Minnesota.
myklgr.com
Could Above Average Snowfall Provide Drought Relief In Minnesota?
After wetter than normal starts to summer in 2018 and 2019, Minnesota saw drought conditions in 2021 and 2022 but moisture-laden snow events at the end of 2022 and into 2023 could see groundwater reservoirs recharge. The University of Minnesota soil scientist Dr. Jeff Strock says, “We went into this...
mprnews.org
Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota
Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing
Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
$1.8 million lottery ticket sold in Minnesota still has not been claimed
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Minnesota gas station could be holding a winning ticket worth over $1.8 million, according to the Minnesota Lottery. Read on to learn where and when the unclaimed winning ticket was sold.
How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?
It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
voiceofalexandria.com
Above normal temperatures expected over the next 6 to 10 days
(Undated)--Minnesota will see above normal temperatures in the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center say that the 6 to 10 Day Outlook gives Minnesota a 50 to 60 percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, the 8 to 14 Day Outlook says the western half of Minnesota will have a 60 to 70 percent chance to see above normal temperatures. The eastern half of Minnesota will have a 70 to 80 percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
The newest COVID variant XBB.1.5 detected in Minnesota
The newest COVID variant driving the worry narrative around the globe is called XBB.1.5 and it has been confirmed in Minnesota, albeit at a limited level. Minnesota Department of Health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News on Friday that XBB.1.5 has been detected "but in a very limited number of clinical samples to this point." Also known as the "Kraken" variant, XBB.1.5 is believed to be the most transmissible variant to date.
Comments / 0