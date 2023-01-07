ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scsuhuskies.com

Nick Novak named NSIC Wrestler of the Week

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State sophomore 157-pounder Nick Novak has been named NSIC Wrestler of the Week by the conference office following his 4-0 weekend at the 2023 NWCA National Duals. The weekly honor is the first of Novak's collegiate career. Novak served a critical role in St....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Basketball News Top Girls Teams Update

Minnesota Basketball News girls Top 20 in each class of 2023 had a few changes. Most notably Mayer Lutheran now sits on top in Class 1A. Top team in Class 2A Providence Academy, Class 3A Benilde-St. Margaret's, Class 4A Hopkins. The poll was released before Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart defeated Hayfield in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
JANESVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

Could Above Average Snowfall Provide Drought Relief In Minnesota?

After wetter than normal starts to summer in 2018 and 2019, Minnesota saw drought conditions in 2021 and 2022 but moisture-laden snow events at the end of 2022 and into 2023 could see groundwater reservoirs recharge. The University of Minnesota soil scientist Dr. Jeff Strock says, “We went into this...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota

Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake

A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing

Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?

It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
RICE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Above normal temperatures expected over the next 6 to 10 days

(Undated)--Minnesota will see above normal temperatures in the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center say that the 6 to 10 Day Outlook gives Minnesota a 50 to 60 percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, the 8 to 14 Day Outlook says the western half of Minnesota will have a 60 to 70 percent chance to see above normal temperatures. The eastern half of Minnesota will have a 70 to 80 percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

The newest COVID variant XBB.1.5 detected in Minnesota

The newest COVID variant driving the worry narrative around the globe is called XBB.1.5 and it has been confirmed in Minnesota, albeit at a limited level. Minnesota Department of Health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News on Friday that XBB.1.5 has been detected "but in a very limited number of clinical samples to this point." Also known as the "Kraken" variant, XBB.1.5 is believed to be the most transmissible variant to date.
MINNESOTA STATE

