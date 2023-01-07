Read full article on original website
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LPD: Homeless man stabbed two people in Centennial Park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Two people were attacked and stabbed while at Centennial Park with a child on Tuesday. According to police, the two victims were at the park when the mother of the child was attacked and stabbed in the neck. the second victim immediately attempted to stop the attack by tackling the suspect. A struggled ensued between them which resulted in the second victim being stabbed in the leg.
Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
Lafayette man found guilty of 3-year-old's murder
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- A jury on Wednesday found Jermaine Garnes guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Zeus Cox. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts, including murder, neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery. The boy's mother, Crystal Cox, was convicted of...
8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash
PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
Suspect arrested after alleged liquor store robbery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police arrested one person suspected of robbing a liquor store and then forcing a standoff with police. According to LPD, just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a robbery at Clark Liquors on 4th Street. Police said 26-year-old Leondre Barron entered the store and proceeded to steal liquor. When confronted by an employee, he verbally threatened to shoot them, though did not show a weapon.
Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side apartment fire
A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult, a teen, and three children to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult,...
Lafayette man dead after home explosion
A Lafayette resident reportedly died after a home explosion about 2:25 p.m. Friday. After the explosion, The Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the man seriously injured inside the home, which happened in the 100 block of South 28th St., and transported him to the hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
Homemade fireworks lead to fatal explosion in Indiana
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Lafayette man is dead after a home explosion Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded and found the man inside the house. He had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. First responders found dangerous materials within the house which may...
Columbus woman, Indy man killed in 2-vehicle US 31 Johnson County crash
AMITY, Ind. – UPDATE: The two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 that took the lives of a Bartholomew County woman and a Marion County man on Monday evening was determined to be a head-on collision, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities say witnesses at the scene told...
West Lafayette Police Department swears-in first new officer of 2023
Chief Troy Harris said he hopes this is the first of many swearing-ins this year. He told News 18 the department is currently five officers short of a full staff. Not including two more staffers who will be retiring this month. First new police officer of 2023 sworn in, department...
Man accused of beating 3-year-old to death faces jury for second time
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man stands trial this week in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Zeus Cox. Jermaine Garnes' girlfriend, Crystal Cox, is already convicted of murder in this case. Now, Garnes faces his own jury — but for a second time. That's because his...
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
Infant’s Cause of Death Revealed
INDIANAPOLIS — The little girl who died Sunday after an incident on North Linwood Avenue has been identified. IMPD officers went to an apartment Sunday morning after learning of an unresponsive infant. The 7-month-old girl was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Child Abuse detectives began investigating,...
Name of 7-month-old homicide victim is released after victim died from non-accidental trauma
INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a 7-month-old child on Indy’s east side is being investigated as a homicide. The coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the child as Harmonnie Jones. On Sunday morning, IMPD officers were called to an apartment complex along Linwood avenue and found Jones not...
Ind. widow sues governments, first responder agencies over response time, husband's death
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Tipton County woman is suing multiple governments and first responder agencies, alleging the death of their husband could've been avoided if ambulances arrived more quickly. Rachel Peace, as the representative to her late husband's estate, filed a civil tort lawsuit in September over the...
Delphi murders suspect’s lawyers have a long discovery list
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen’s lawyers want the names and addresses of every person that has talked to investigators about this case. They want every police report connected to the murders of Libby and Abby. Allen’s court appointed lawyers have the green light to hire a private investigator. This seven-page filing is the road map his lawyers plan to use in his defense.
IMPD says missing mother and children found
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
