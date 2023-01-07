Read full article on original website
KTBS
Redwater ISD holds a successful active shooter training
REDWATER, Texas – The Redwater ISD in Texas held an active shooter training on Monday. The event was facilitated by Lee Gill with Region VIII Education Service Center School Safety and area law enforcement in response to a manmade threat. Region VIII school safety consultant Lee Gill from Pittsburgh, Texas organized the event and said it appeared to proceed seamlessly and was well-organized.
KTBS
DeSoto sheriff announces 'Friends of the Sheriff' decals for special needs
MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office next week will launch a vehicle decal allowing first responders to quickly identify that the occupants inside may have special needs and respond accordingly. The decals identify "Friends of the Sheriff" and will be available beginning Tuesday at the sheriff's office in...
ktalnews.com
De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach
De’Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football …. De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach. Texarkana, Arkansas gearing up for annual Mardi Gras …. Texarkana, Arkansas is gearing up for its 8th annual Mardi Gras Parade. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Asia Jones-Reed, …. Marketplace Chevy...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Museum of Measurement and Time
JEFFERSON, Texas - If you're looking to take a trip back in time, literally, head over to Jefferson, Texas and pay a visit to the Museum of Measurement and Time. The museum has been in operation since 2010 and features approximately 550 American clocks, early surveying equipment (Solar instruments, measuring tools, drafting tools & Calculating Devices), 1500 sets of salt & pepper sets, a meeting room, and a research library.
KTBS
Happy Law Enforcement Day extended to Texarkana Arkansas and Texas officers at Monjunis
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Beyond the Badge of Texarkana hosted a greatly appreciated Law Enforcement Day luncheon on Monday at the not-yet-officially-open Monjunis Italian Café in Texarkana, Arkansas. The organization Beyond the Badge of Texarkana is a new organization created to strengthen, support and encourage the blue family which...
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier offers preview of what's new for 2023
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA - From a new destination brand to enhanced attractions and hotel renovations, Shreveport-Bossier City will have expanded offerings for visitors and residents alike. A calendar of events is also in the mix and can be found at https://www.sbfunguide.com. Here’s a sampling of what’s new:. 1....
KTBS
Early glaucoma diagnosis is key to eye health
SHREVEPORT, La. - January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. And if you don't know, early diagnosis is key to preserving the health of your eyes. KTBS community partner, Dr. Wyche Coleman of WK Eye Institute says an eye exam is necessary to diagnose the disease. "Glaucoma is one of those disease...
KTBS
Four States Ag Expo to highlight variety of agricultural topics
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Rising grocery prices have made it more difficult for some people to keep food on the table. As a result, more people are turning to gardening to grow their own produce. The Miller County Extension Office is offering several workshops next month aimed at helping people become...
KTBS
SPD chief credits 'predictive policing strategy' to drop in homicide numbers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With 90 homicides in 2021, the city was bracing for what would happen on the streets in 2022. But by the midway point in the year, it was clear, the pace of these senseless killings had slowed down. There are a number of reasons police had more...
KTBS
Bossier's De’Aumante Johnson leaving for Captain Shreve
Bossier head coach and athletic director De’Aumante Johnson has stepped down as the leader of the Bearkats. Johnson will join Adam Kirby's staff at Captain Shreve. The former Grambling and Plain Dealing defensive back was 6-15 in two years with Bossier. Johnson told KTBS, "My win-loss record will not...
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
cenlanow.com
Renata Lewis’ family needs help after Saturday’s senseless act of crime
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of Renata Lewis, a 42 woman who was killed early Saturday morning “by a senseless act of crime,” is asking for the assistance of those who love her to help in Ms. Lewis’ burial. On Monday morning, Mayor Arceneaux issued...
KSLA
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
KSLA
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many drivers in Shreveport are displeased by the cameras in school zones because they feel that they’ve unjustly received speeding tickets. School zones are being enforced with photo speed enforcement cameras in, but citizens have concerns and questions about the technology. LaDerrick Simpson-Lewis is one...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
KTBS
Bossier City Council reduces SporTran budget for 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City council members voted Tuesday to reduce SporTran's budget this year. The annual public transit budget for the city was approximately $900,000. The new budget will be $500,000. SporTran leadership was notified of the changes in a meeting with city officials on Jan. 4. “We were...
ktalnews.com
Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
