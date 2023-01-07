Read full article on original website
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Brazil rioters plotted openly online, pitched huge ‘party’
The post was one of several thinly coded messages circulating on social media ahead of Sunday’s violent attack on the capital.
Team Trump Hit With Fresh Jan. 6 Subpoena: Report
Staffers working on former President Donald Trump’s new bid for the Oval Office received subpoenas early last month seeking information as a part of the Justice Department’s criminal probe into the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, according to The Washington Post. A copy of the four-page subpoena reviewed by the newspaper indicated in a new light the range of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, requesting information on more than 20 subjects. Among the issues it asked staffers to address were any communications surrounding Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting machine companies at the center of baseless election fraud conspiracy theories; and any “documents and communications” on a bevy of Trump-oriented organizations, including the Make America Great Again PAC. Also of reported interest is whether anyone other than the subpoena’s recipient is paying for that individual’s legal representation, calling to mind testimony given to the Jan. 6 House committee by key witness Cassidy Hutchinson. The former aide said she eventually fired her attorney, whose legal fees were being covered by Trump’s Save America political action committee without Hutchinson’s knowledge, after he advised her to give misleading testimony.Read it at The Washington Post
