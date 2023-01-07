ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Céline Dion Fans Just Held a Massive Protest—Here's Why

Well, no one can say that Céline Dion fans aren't devoted to the singer—that's for sure.

Earlier this week, Rolling Stone released an updated list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, and to many people's surprise, Dion was excluded entirely from the list, even though sources like MTV have called her the “queen of power ballads,” and music critics have considered her one of the most influential vocalists of her time.

So, when it was revealed that Dion was excluded from the list, dedicated fans of the singer took to the streets to protest the decision (literally).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKUx6_0k70ukOS00

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The news was reported by Variety , where they included a video that showed protestors standing outside with signs that read, “How can you forget Céline?” Other signs said, “The Power of Céline.”

According to Variety , the group of 15 gathered outside of the Penske Media Corporation building in New York City, having traveled over six hours from Montreal. The protesters were from a fan club dedicated to the singer, called The Red Heads, and they were apparently standing outside of the building chanting “Justice for Céline” while playing the Canadian singer's music on a portable speaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jr5T9_0k70ukOS00

Samir Hussein/Redferns/Getty Images

In the list published by Rolling Stone , they write, “Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments.”

When Variety reached out to the publication for response on the protests, there was no comment made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P83b8_0k70ukOS00

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Our hearts will have to go on while recognizing this *major* omission.

Everyone from Mandy Moore to Jordin Sparks Is Doing the ‘Celine Dion Challenge’ on TikTok

