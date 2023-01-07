ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

BLM’s Prineville District implements seasonal wildlife closures

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District is implementing seasonal wildlife closures to protect bald eagles, golden eagles, and prairie falcons during sensitive nesting periods. Harassment by humans – unintentional or deliberate – is a leading cause of nest failure or abandonment for these birds...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles has died

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Les Stiles, who served as Deschutes County's sheriff from 2001-07, has passed away, the sheriff's office announced Friday. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of retired Sheriff Les Stiles," the agency's Facebook posting stated, which read in full:
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents

Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man and juvenile die in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says two people, including a juvenile, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Monday evening. According to officials, a commercial motor vehicle towing a fuel tank was traveling southbound when it lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The commercial vehicle struck a Chevrolet Suburban and a Dodge Ram 1500 parked on the side of the road.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000

One week after a worker at one popular Bend restaurant fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam, to the tune of $2,000, an employee at another sent scammers over $3,000 in gift cards, police said Wednesday, warning the public and urging businesses to educate workers, to avoid such costly crimes. The post Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

