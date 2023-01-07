Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Home Heating and Cooling donates $1,500 to Redmond VFW for Wreaths Across America program
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Home Heating and Cooling owner Ric Secor recently presented a $1,500 donation to Don DeLand of Redmond VFW Post 4108 to sponsor wreaths for their Wreaths Across America program. VFW Post 4108 sponsors five cemeteries: Redmond Memorial, Terrebonne Pioneer, Tumalo, Gray Butte and Powell Butte, where...
KTVZ
BLM’s Prineville District implements seasonal wildlife closures
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District is implementing seasonal wildlife closures to protect bald eagles, golden eagles, and prairie falcons during sensitive nesting periods. Harassment by humans – unintentional or deliberate – is a leading cause of nest failure or abandonment for these birds...
Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine
A serious-injury crash Friday evening closed U.S. Highway 97 at Burgess Road just north of La Pine for more than two hours, authorities said. The post Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
DA’s office veteran Steve Gunnels steps into top role as Deschutes County district attorney
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After nearly three decades serving under three district attorneys, veteran Deschutes County prosecutor Steve Gunnels is now stepping into the role as the new DA, ready to make his mark on the organization. NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with him Monday about his objectives, and...
KTVZ
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles has died
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Les Stiles, who served as Deschutes County's sheriff from 2001-07, has passed away, the sheriff's office announced Friday. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of retired Sheriff Les Stiles," the agency's Facebook posting stated, which read in full:
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents
Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was arrested late Sunday afternoon on a homicide charge in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the suspect’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Man and juvenile die in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says two people, including a juvenile, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Monday evening. According to officials, a commercial motor vehicle towing a fuel tank was traveling southbound when it lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The commercial vehicle struck a Chevrolet Suburban and a Dodge Ram 1500 parked on the side of the road.
Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000
One week after a worker at one popular Bend restaurant fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam, to the tune of $2,000, an employee at another sent scammers over $3,000 in gift cards, police said Wednesday, warning the public and urging businesses to educate workers, to avoid such costly crimes. The post Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0