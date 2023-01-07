Read full article on original website
Bella
4d ago
Some people think suicide by a LEO is better than jail/prison time unfortunately. My thoughts and 🙏 go out to the LEO that now has to live with this for the rest of his life.
Reply
6
Spartacus
4d ago
from what I understand he like to smoke the gunja that's marijuana to you people and he may have been drinking a little too many Manhattans and you can't tease the cops and call them names and expect nothing to happen
Reply(1)
4
John Sherman
4d ago
Does anybody else wonder what prompted him to call his family out at 3 am, to hold them at gunpoint? I feel like a huge, vital part of this story is missing...
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Comments / 20