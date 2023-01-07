ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bella
4d ago

Some people think suicide by a LEO is better than jail/prison time unfortunately. My thoughts and 🙏 go out to the LEO that now has to live with this for the rest of his life.

Spartacus
4d ago

from what I understand he like to smoke the gunja that's marijuana to you people and he may have been drinking a little too many Manhattans and you can't tease the cops and call them names and expect nothing to happen

John Sherman
4d ago

Does anybody else wonder what prompted him to call his family out at 3 am, to hold them at gunpoint? I feel like a huge, vital part of this story is missing...

