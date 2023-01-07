NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police killed a Grammy Award-winning recording engineer after he allegedly held his family at gunpoint. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Mark Capps woke his wife and stepdaughter at 3 a.m. on Thursday and held them at gunpoint in the living room, WZTV reported. Police said Capps threatened to kill both women if they tried to call for help.

