5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police seek trailer thief
Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a trailer from along the 900 block of North Fifth Street. The white 2006 cargo trailer was valued at $3,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner discovered the trailer missing Dec. 22, but officers determined the theft occurred Dec. 20, Chief Tim...
Burglars break into Washington Avenue electronics store
Police responded to an early Wednesday morning burglary in downtown St. Louis.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
Police: Man starts fire after box cutter attack on father near Fenton
A man started a fire Monday after a box cutter attack on his elderly father near Fenton, police say.
Jefferson County is getting people drunk
Jefferson County is getting participants drunk this week so deputies can get hands-on training with identifying and confirming intoxicated drivers
myleaderpaper.com
Car left running outside Festus store stolen
Festus Police are investigating the theft of a car left unlocked and running while she went into the Festus 7-Eleven store, 1301 Veterans Blvd. (Hwy. A). The vehicle was valued at about $2,500, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the theft occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30. “We were...
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
After being captured with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns and what are believed to be drugs, a guy from St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with a federal firearms violation.
St. Louis man drowns in California hotel pool
A St. Louis man drowned in a California hotel pool over the weekend.
Normandy public works employee killed by falling tree
A tree trimmer working for the City of Normandy died Monday after being struck by a fallen tree.
kttn.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison for pandemic and bank fraud
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Friday sentenced a University City, Missouri business owner to 30 months in prison and ordered him to repay $650,000 that he reaped from bank and pandemic-related fraud. Le Mell Harlston, 36, used the Social Security number assigned to a minor from the Kansas...
edglentoday.com
Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located
EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
KMOV
St. Louis man facing federal charges after illegal conversion of handgun
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man who was caught with two automatic guns is now facing federal charges as a major crackdown rolls out in the region over automatic weapons. Courtlend Green is charged with felony possession of a firearm. The two handguns the police found had...
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning
Tragedy overnight in the city of St. Louis as a person was shot and killed on the north side.
Alton phone call leads to man’s sentence in fraud conspiracy
A phone call to one Alton, Illinois, resident helped police identify the suspect of a bank fraud conspiracy, leading to one man's six-year prison sentence Friday.
myleaderpaper.com
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Texas man arrested following crash near Arnold
A 40-year-old Springtown, Texas, man was arrested for multiple alleged offenses following a two-vehicle accident at Vogel and Miller roads in the Arnold area that left an Imperial woman injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, an Imperial 16-year-old was driving a southbound 2014...
