ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police seek trailer thief

Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a trailer from along the 900 block of North Fifth Street. The white 2006 cargo trailer was valued at $3,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner discovered the trailer missing Dec. 22, but officers determined the theft occurred Dec. 20, Chief Tim...
FESTUS, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation

A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car left running outside Festus store stolen

Festus Police are investigating the theft of a car left unlocked and running while she went into the Festus 7-Eleven store, 1301 Veterans Blvd. (Hwy. A). The vehicle was valued at about $2,500, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the theft occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30. “We were...
FESTUS, MO
edglentoday.com

Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located

EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Texas man arrested following crash near Arnold

A 40-year-old Springtown, Texas, man was arrested for multiple alleged offenses following a two-vehicle accident at Vogel and Miller roads in the Arnold area that left an Imperial woman injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, an Imperial 16-year-old was driving a southbound 2014...
ARNOLD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy