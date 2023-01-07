Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Car break-ins reported in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man
A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday. Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. PALLACE WILLIAMS, 56, 5’8”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for delivery of...
starvedrock.media
Police looking for poacher; antlers taken, deer left near Hennepin
Illinois Conservation Police are working a poaching case in the Hennepin area. A trophy buck was found shot off Florid blacktop near rural Hennepin. It's believed to have occurred between the evening of December 30th and the afternoon of December 31. The antlers were removed and the rest of the animal left. Illinois Conservation Police say this action is an insult to law abiding sportsmen and women. Anyone with information that could help solve the case are asked to call a local CPO or the IDNR Tip Hotline. Any tips received will remain anonymous.
Central Illinois Proud
PPD report to attempted armed robbery, fail to yield suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are currently searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a business on Monday evening. According to a press release, officers arrived to the Dollar General in the 4000 block of SW Adams just before 6 p.m. A witness told officers that a man wearing a mask and visibly armed with a handgun had entered the store.
Central Illinois Proud
11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after stolen Peoria-area vehicles found in Fulton County
CANTON, Ill. – A Pekin man was arrested in Fulton County over the weekend on drug and stolen vehicle charges. Canton Police say Justin Norman, 41, was taken to jail after a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Casey’s location in the city around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect wanted in Bettendorf held in Fulton County
A 32-year-old suspect wanted on a warrant for attempted murder in Bettendorf is in custody awaiting extradition to Iowa, according to a news release posted on Facebook from the Fulton County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office. About 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office located and placed in...
ourquadcities.com
Man with gun, marijuana, misidentified himself, police allege
A 21-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he misidentified himself and ran off during a traffic stop where police allege they found a gun and marijuana in an SUV. Matthew Ponciano faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and malicious prosecution, according to court documents.
25newsnow.com
Police called to attempted armed robbery of Peoria business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a local business that happened Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semoen Roth says that when officers arrived, they were informed by a witness that a man entered the business with a mask and displayed a handgun.
KWQC
Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge
The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized dealerships can interfere with agricultural production. Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza. Updated: 10 hours...
KWQC
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. The car show will be coming to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline in January. His bond is set at $8,000, according to court records. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities.
Central Illinois Proud
County sheriffs say they will not enforce Protect Illinois Communities law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County Sheriff Adam C. Diss and Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan, Jr. announced that they do not plan to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to identical letters released Wednesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was passed through the General Assembly...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
starvedrock.media
Meth And Gun Related Guilty Pleas Send Bureau County Man To Prison
Prison awaits a Bureau County meth dealer. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Knaak of Ohio pleaded guilty Friday to delivery of meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was given 3 years in prison for each crime and was ordered to serve the sentences consecutively. Last March Knaak sold...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
KWQC
Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - An Erie man was seriously injured in a single UTV crash Sunday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:42 p.m. Sunday to a single-vechile crash at the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie, according to a media release.
Midland Plaza expansion planned -- if city helps out
A major expansion of Midland Plaza in Kewanee is on the drawing board, and company officials are looking for financial help from the city for the project. Les Cohen, president and CEO of Cohen Development Group, the Peoria firm which owns the shopping center, outlined the expansion plans at Monday’s City Council meeting. Cohen said he hopes the project can be completed this year.
ourquadcities.com
Victim identified in December shooting
UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Comments / 8