Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Northwestern investigating hazing allegations
Northwestern is investigating hazing allegations within its football program, the university confirmed via a statement Wednesday. The university stressed a
Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament results: Western, Manual, Male move to semifinals
Asked the significance of this week’s Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament, Western High School sophomore Jayden Miles didn’t hold back. “City championship, so it means a lot,” he said. “Everybody’s doubting us. We got the (6) seed, and we’re really No. 1.” The Warriors took a big step toward backing that claim Wednesday, rallying...
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people. Either way, they’re assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
