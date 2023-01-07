ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier Journal

Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament results: Western, Manual, Male move to semifinals

Asked the significance of this week’s Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament, Western High School sophomore Jayden Miles didn’t hold back. “City championship, so it means a lot,” he said. “Everybody’s doubting us. We got the (6) seed, and we’re really No. 1.” The Warriors took a big step toward backing that claim Wednesday, rallying...
The Associated Press

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people. Either way, they’re assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
