Jefferson City, MO

Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man

By abc17news-Newsroom
 7 days ago
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man.

Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City around 8 a.m. Saturday. Ross is about 6'1, 170 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shirt. He has a full gray beard.

Ross is diagnosed with cancer and dementia. Police say he left Bristol Manor on foot. He was last seen near the Smoke Shop on West Business 50 around 9 a.m.

Comments / 3

Denise Lucas
7d ago

prayers 🙏🙏🙏 for his safe return please God watch over him and keep him in your hands I am taking care of my mom and she has dementia and I can't even imagine my mom wondering off something like that would absolutely devastate me I promised my mom I wouldn't put her in a home because I saw the way my grandma was treated in one all I can do is my best and try

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
