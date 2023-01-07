Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man.

Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City around 8 a.m. Saturday. Ross is about 6'1, 170 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shirt. He has a full gray beard.

Ross is diagnosed with cancer and dementia. Police say he left Bristol Manor on foot. He was last seen near the Smoke Shop on West Business 50 around 9 a.m.

