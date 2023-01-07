Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid: Ministry
Israeli forces shot a Palestinian fighter who later died of his wounds in the West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army reported coming under fire during an operation. Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement, claimed the dead man as...
kalkinemedia.com
Palestinian shot dead after knifing Israeli: army, emergency services
A civilian shot dead a Palestinian who had knifed an Israeli near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, the army and emergency services said, the second of two deadly incidents on Wednesday. The inauguration in late December of the most right-wing government in Israel's history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu,...
kalkinemedia.com
Gaza medics protest Israel controls on medical imports
Gazans drove a convoy of ambulances along the Israeli border Monday to protest import restrictions on medical equipment, which the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave warned puts patients at risk. Israel bans the transfer of goods to Gaza which it deems could be used for military purposes, as part...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
kalkinemedia.com
Twelve dead in Peru clashes between protesters and security forces: ombudsman
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said. The violence took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP. The office gave an earlier death toll of nine.
kalkinemedia.com
Ukrainian, Russian rights commissioners have met in Turkey: official
Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said Wednesday he had held a meeting in Turkey with Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova in rare talks between officials from the two countries since the start of Moscow's invasion. They "discussed a wide range of humanitarian problems and issues related to the provision of...
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
kalkinemedia.com
Russia hits Ukraine's Kharkiv hours after German minister visits: governor
Russian strikes hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, the regional governor said, just hours after a surprise visit by the German foreign minister together with her Ukrainian counterpart. "Stay in the shelters. The occupiers are bombing again!" governor Oleg Synegubov warned on Telegram. An AFP journalist heard...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
kalkinemedia.com
Haitians flock for passports to reach US under new program
Haitians seeking to escape from poverty and despair are flocking to government offices hoping to get a passport and perhaps their ticket to life in America under a new US immigration program. At the main migration office in Port-au-Prince, the crowd is so big that security officers keep the metal...
kalkinemedia.com
Zelensky says fighting ongoing in Ukraine's Soledar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that fighting was ongoing in Soledar, an eastern Ukrainian city that Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed to control earlier, and that the front was "holding". "The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend" to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelensky said...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran temporarily suspends one protest-linked execution
Iran's supreme court has temporarily suspended the execution of death row convict Mohammad Boroghani who was found guilty of charges related to the country's wave of protests, the judiciary said Wednesday. The ruling came after the defendant's lawyer "filed a request for the resumption of the legal proceedings for his...
kalkinemedia.com
US border plan risks undermining basic human rights: UN
The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that a new US border enforcement plan risks undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. "The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person's origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," Volker Turk said in a statement, warning the new measures "appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement."
kalkinemedia.com
Morocco raises migrants' jail time over Melilla tragedy: lawyer
A Moroccan appeals court has increased the sentences of 13 migrants to three years over a deadly attempted crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla, their lawyer said Monday. Around 2,000 people, many of them Sudanese, stormed the frontier on June 24 in a bid to reach Spanish territory across...
kalkinemedia.com
Police say 5 killed in blast near Afghan foreign ministry
Afghan police said at least five people were killed and several wounded in a blast near the foreign ministry in Kabul on Wednesday. "An explosion took place today on the road to the ministry of foreign affairs as a result of which five civilians were martyred and several more were injured," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran sentences three more to death over Amini protests
Iran has sentenced to death three more people accused of killing members of the security forces during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said Monday. The Islamic republic has been rocked by civil unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.
kalkinemedia.com
Egypt pound devalued 100% since March under IMF loan deal
The Egyptian pound was trading Wednesday at half its value from last March after the central bank intervened for a third time as part of an International Monetary Fund loan agreement. The devaluation, representing a fall of almost 105 percent over the 10-month period, has sent the price of imported...
kalkinemedia.com
Five things to know about the Czech Republic
- EU, NATO member - The Czech Republic became a NATO member in 1999 before joining the EU. The country is also a part of the Schengen free travel area, but it has resisted adopting the euro, favouring its own koruna currency. - Communist echoes - The outgoing head of...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden says unaware of content of classified documents found at think tank
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was unaware of the contents of classified documents from his time as vice president found at a Washington think tank. "I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office. But I don't know what's in the documents," he told reporters after a summit in Mexico City.
