"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gronk will try live field goal for Super Bowl FanDuel ad
Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel. It will be a high-stakes kick for Gronkowski, a four-time Super...
Colts GM Chris Ballard ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if team uses 4th pick on QB
Locked into the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals are in a prime spot to add a serious asset(s) in one way or another. On one hand, they could use their pick to draft a cornerstone-type player like a Georgia DE Jalen Carter, helping the fill the void left behind by the retiring J.J. Watt along the defensive line.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kliff Kingsbury fired as Arizona Cardinals head coach
The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after a 4-13 season, his fourth on the job. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news that was made official by the team. A statement said Kingsbury was “relieved of his duties,” adding...
DeMeco Ryans among head-coaching candidates Cardinals should consider
The experiment of Kliff Kingsbury has run its course in Arizona, with the Cardinals firing the head coach following his fourth season in the role. Along with Kingsbury, general manager Steve Keim won’t be returning, opting to step down to focus on his health after taking a leave of absence midseason.
Report: Cardinals coach Kingsbury, owner Bidwill to talk future Monday afternoon
Editor’s note: Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly been fired as Arizona Cardinals head coach on Monday. Tune to Arizona Sports for live reaction and read more on ArizonaSports.com. Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill will meet with head coach Kliff Kingsbury about the team’s future Monday afternoon, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter....
Sean Payton, Vance Joseph favored to be next Cardinals coach
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to reset this offseason with vacancies in the head coach and general manager positions after a 4-13 season. Many different sportsbooks around the country have former Saints coach Sean Payton and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as two of the leading candidates for the head coach position.
Steve Keim steps away from duties as Arizona Cardinals GM
The Steve Keim era as general manager in Arizona has ended. The Cardinals will be looking for a new general manager after a decade-long run for Keim in his current position, the team confirmed on Monday. Arizona’s statement says that Keim “decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health.”
Bidwill: Firing Kliff Kingsbury ‘a decision that needed to be made’
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill made up his mind on Monday, firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons. It was a move that many expected would come down the pipeline but one not concrete given Kingsbury’s recent contract extension and all the injuries and outside noise that plagued the Cardinals this season.
Cardinals GM tracker: Bidwill to interview former Giants exec Jerry Reese
The Arizona Cardinals’ search for a new general manager is already underway. After Steve Keim stepped away from his duties to create the vacancy on Monday, the reports began filing in on interview requests submitted by the Cardinals. The interim replacements for Keim during his health-related absence, vice president...
Phelps, Pujols headline Annexus Pro-Am at WM Phoenix Open
It is going to be quite the eventful February in the Valley sports scene. That is the case every year for the WM Phoenix Open, but with the Super Bowl taking place at State Farm Stadium later in the week, a whole lot of big names could swing into town a few days early to, well, take some swings.
Hard Knocks catches J.J. Watt tearing up as Cardinals play retirement video
J.J. Watt’s NFL career ended Sunday following 10 years with the Houston Texans, two more with the Arizona Cardinals and easily enough accolades to land the defensive end in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first run. Watt walks away as a 33-year-old and new father. Before...
Steve Keim’s Arizona Cardinals GM tenure had fair share of hits, misses
The transition to a new general manager offers time to reflect on how the departing executive fared. For the Arizona Cardinals, it is a lengthy period of time with Steve Keim, a decade. He stepped away from his duties as GM on Monday after first taking them on in 2013.
Arizona Cardinals 2023 opponents locked in
The NFC West will face the entirety of the NFC East and AFC North next year, and with the regular season now over, the Arizona Cardinals know the rest of their 2023 opponents. Arizona’s home games will be highlighted by visits from the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
