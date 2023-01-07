ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kliff Kingsbury fired as Arizona Cardinals head coach

The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after a 4-13 season, his fourth on the job. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news that was made official by the team. A statement said Kingsbury was “relieved of his duties,” adding...
Sean Payton, Vance Joseph favored to be next Cardinals coach

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to reset this offseason with vacancies in the head coach and general manager positions after a 4-13 season. Many different sportsbooks around the country have former Saints coach Sean Payton and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as two of the leading candidates for the head coach position.
Steve Keim steps away from duties as Arizona Cardinals GM

The Steve Keim era as general manager in Arizona has ended. The Cardinals will be looking for a new general manager after a decade-long run for Keim in his current position, the team confirmed on Monday. Arizona’s statement says that Keim “decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health.”
Arizona Cardinals 2023 opponents locked in

The NFC West will face the entirety of the NFC East and AFC North next year, and with the regular season now over, the Arizona Cardinals know the rest of their 2023 opponents. Arizona’s home games will be highlighted by visits from the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
