The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Texas Longhorns. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Texas. The Texas Longhorns have gone through one of the wildest and most improbable two-game stretches in the history of basketball. That might seem like a crazy and hyperbolic statement to make, but if you have been following Texas hoops and this Big 12 Conference season, you know that’s not an exaggeration at all. Texas gave up 116 points at home — in regulation time — to Kansas State last week in Austin. The Longhorns scored 103 points and yet were blown away by a double-digit margin. Texas then turned around this past weekend versus Oklahoma State and went into Stillwater to try to bounce back. The Longhorns scored only 56 points, which is 47 fewer points than what they scored against Kansas State.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO