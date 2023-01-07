Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kirby Smart drops Stetson Bennett hint about next Georgia quarterback
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia football program did it for a second straight time, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game on Monday night to win their second consecutive title. Bennett left his mark on the game, scoring six total touchdowns in the rout,...
Max Duggan’s heart-wrenching reflection after blowout loss to Stetson Bennett, Georgia
The TCU Horned Frogs entered Monday night’s meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs n the College Football Playoff National Championship Game brimming with hope that they can pull off a stunning upset. TCU football left the field of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood absolutely crushed after getting destroyed in a 65-7 loss to Kirby Smart’s incredibly talented […] The post Max Duggan’s heart-wrenching reflection after blowout loss to Stetson Bennett, Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on potential NFL coaching job
Deion Sanders has no plans to coach in the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer admitted as much as he starts his work with Colorado football. The 55-year-old tactician has a good reason for doing so, though. The two-time Super Bowl winner pointed out that he has “no desire to coach rich men” and that he’d rather help young aspiring athletes fulfill their dreams.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
3 best Texans head coaching candidates to replace Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith on Sunday night after a single season in charge. The team is once again searching for a head coach after the Texans fired David Culley a year ago. Houston’s vacancy has its drawbacks and positives. The major drawback has to be the concerns about...
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers selected Purdy with the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft and made him the third-string quarterback to start the season. However, due to injuries to both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, Purdy was able to finish the rest of the season as […] The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 trades Bears must make with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The last Chicago Bears No. 1 pick was Oklahoma A&M running back Bob Fenimore in 1947. Before that, it was Michigan RB Tom Harmon in 1941. Harmon never played for the Bears, and Fenimore had a grand total of 53 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in his lone NFL season. It’s safe to say the top Bears NFL draft picks ever haven’t worked out all that well. Between that and not needing a quarterback with Justin Fields in place a Bears trade out of the No. 1 slot makes sense. Here are the four best Bears draft trades they can make with the first overall pick.
‘Didn’t do anything special’: TCU’s Dee Winters drops bonkers Georgia take after getting totally whooped
TCU senior linebacker Dee Winters thought little of Georgia’s defensive performance in a 65-7 win over the Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship, 247Sports NCAA analysts Brad Crawford wrote in a Tuesday article. “You know, defensive-wise, they didn’t really do anything special,” Winters said. “We just kind of beat ourselves up. Kind of just executed […] The post ‘Didn’t do anything special’: TCU’s Dee Winters drops bonkers Georgia take after getting totally whooped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons’ bold reason for missing Tyreek Hill race rematch
The NFL Twitter account recently proposed that Micah Parsons and Tyreek Hill should race one another again. However, Parsons declined for an extremely bold reason that will catch Dallas Cowboys’ fans attention, per Parsons’ Twitter account. “Sorry ima be in Bowl but in confident @cheetah will hold it down for me in my absence!” Hill later […] The post Micah Parsons’ bold reason for missing Tyreek Hill race rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington QB Sam Huard, former 5-star recruit, makes massive transfer portal decision
Sam Huard, a former five-star recruit of Washington football, has made a massive transfer portal decision. Huard, a redshirt sophomore quarterback, will enter the transfer portal, ending his Huskies career, according to Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times. Huard, a standout quarterback at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington, had made just one start […] The post Washington QB Sam Huard, former 5-star recruit, makes massive transfer portal decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan’s Blake Corum makes massive announcement on future
Blake Corum has made a surprising decision, telling Rich Eisen that he will be “coming back for it all” in 2023 during an appearance on his show, per Austin Meek of The Athletic. That’s right, the Michigan football halfback will be returning to the program. Blake Corum said the following in a statement posted onto […] The post Michigan’s Blake Corum makes massive announcement on future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wolverines star Luke Schoonmaker makes NFL draft decision
Michigan Wolverines’ star tight end and fifth-year senior Luke Schoonmaker is declaring for April’s NFL Draft, he told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday morning. Schoonmaker is one of the top tight ends in college football, and projects as a second-round pick due to both his strong impact on the run game and threat as a […] The post Wolverines star Luke Schoonmaker makes NFL draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key Ohio State offensive weapon announces 2023 decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes can certainly use good news to lift their feelings up after a painful loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Georgia Bulldogs, so here’s one to cheer Ohio Stage football up: tight end Cade Stover is coming back for another year in Columbus. The senior made the announcement via […] The post Key Ohio State offensive weapon announces 2023 decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: TCU vs. Texas prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Texas Longhorns. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Texas. The Texas Longhorns have gone through one of the wildest and most improbable two-game stretches in the history of basketball. That might seem like a crazy and hyperbolic statement to make, but if you have been following Texas hoops and this Big 12 Conference season, you know that’s not an exaggeration at all. Texas gave up 116 points at home — in regulation time — to Kansas State last week in Austin. The Longhorns scored 103 points and yet were blown away by a double-digit margin. Texas then turned around this past weekend versus Oklahoma State and went into Stillwater to try to bounce back. The Longhorns scored only 56 points, which is 47 fewer points than what they scored against Kansas State.
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Cam Rising makes major Utah announcement
Cam Rising has made his decision. Rising, entering his senior year, will be returning to the Utah Utes football program in 2023. Rising’s decision was revealed in a hype video posted on the Utah football Twitter account. The video began with the Creedence Clearwater Revival song ‘Bad Moon Rising’, playing in the background. ‘Bad Moon’ […] The post Cam Rising makes major Utah announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
