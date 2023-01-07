BPD Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Attempted Carjacking and Assault in South Boston

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to an Attempted Carjacking and Assault incident that occurred on Monday, December, 26, 2022 at approximately 6:29 PM, at Foodies Market, 230 West Broadway in South Boston.

The suspect is described as either a light skinned Black male or a White Hispanic male, mid to late 30’s, wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact District C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.