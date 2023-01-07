ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Officials issue statements following Newport News school shooting

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – State and local officials have issued statements following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left one teacher critically injured. Police say the 6-year-old suspect is in custody.

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

The call for the shooting came in around 2 p.m. Friday, January 6. Police say the teacher who was shot has life-threatening injuries and that the suspect, which police say is a 6-year-old boy, has been taken into custody.

Officials shared messages and statements Friday:

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids has also issued a statement following the shooting:

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids Is Disheartened To Hear Of The Recent School Shooting In Newport News. Our Foundation Will Utilize To The Fullest Extent, Available Resources To Provide Needed Crisis Support For Students & The School Community including our 24 hour crisis call center and emergency financial support as needed for the victims family and community as needed.

Today’s Incident Highlights, yet again, The Need To Prioritize In This Nation, The Protection Of Our Schools, Our Students & The Communities Who Care For Them.

Yet again, In Another School In This Nation; Students Are Facing Fear – Instead Of Joy; Lessons In Violence – Instead Of Peace.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids
