Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-Hackers hit websites of Danish central bank, other banks
COPENHAGEN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hackers have disrupted access to the websites of Denmark's central bank and seven private banks in the country this week, according to the central bank and an IT firm that serves the industry. The websites of the central bank and Bankdata, a company that develops...
kalkinemedia.com
Coinbase to cut more staff reflection of the challenging environment
Coinbase Global said on Tuesday it will cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan that marks the third round of layoffs for the cryptocurrency exchange since last year. The company, whose shares were up 3.3% at $39.52, said it expects to incur about $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses.
European oil sanctions costing Russia $172 million per day, report says
The European Union’s ban on crude oil imports from Russia and its price cap on the country’s oil are costing Moscow about $172 million per day, a new report has found. Those losses could rise to roughly $300 million per day (280 million euros) on Feb. 5, when the EU is will be implementing further…
kalkinemedia.com
Ryanair shuts Brussels airport base over higher costs
Irish airline Ryanair on Wednesday announced it will close its base at Brussels' main airport in protest at the operator's increased prices. The move does not affect its activities at Brussels' second airport, Charleroi, which is the low-cost airline's main base in Belgium. Ryanair in a statement said the decision...
kalkinemedia.com
Taiwan Steel Union Says 2022 Sales Up 42.27% At T$2.64 Bln
* SAYS 2022 SALES UP 42.27% AT T$2.64 BILLION ($86.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-BOJ's 2% inflation target can be tweaked to 'range', deputy governor candidate says
TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2% inflation target can be modified into a "range" to sustain monetary policy flexibility amid possibly higher inflation compared to pre-COVID times, former board member Sayuri Shirai said on Wednesday. Shirai, widely seen as a candidate to become deputy governor...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian market opens higher; Allkem jumps 5.6%
Stories we cover: The Australian share market has followed Wall Street higher in early trade. The ASX 200 index was up 0.5 per cent to 7,164, with nearly all sectors higher. Miners led the gains, followed by industrials, education firms, and energy stocks. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were both up 1.8 per cent. Gains among lithium, metals and iron ore producers have helped lift the S&P/ASX 200 by 0.4 per cent in early trade. The best performer was Allkem, up 5.6 per cent, with gold and lithium producer Independence Group up 3.9 per cent. Nine Entertainment, down 2.4 per cent, was doing the worst. Utilities, including power firms such as AGL and real estate companies, were declining. The tech sector was down 0.5 per cent, with cloud accounting business Xero losing 3.5 per cent. The Australian dollar was up 0.1 per cent at around 68.94 US cents. Chilean lithium giant SQM is to invest up to $20mn for a stake of up to 19.99% in Azure Minerals (ASX: AZS). Westgold Resources (ASX: WGX) updates on its Bluebird underground mine at Meekatharra. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to reduce its mortgage servicing portfolio and exit the correspondent lending business. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) is sacking more staff as it considers its options, including bankruptcy. Voyager Digital’s work with a US national security review could delay or block the sale of its $1bn assets to Binance.US.
kalkinemedia.com
Who invented Bitcoin and why?
Whether Bitcoin was invented as a speculative asset or something else can be understood by looking at its white paper. Bitcoin, widely perceived as a cryptography-based currency, also has an underlying public and permissionless blockchain network. The cryptocurrency grew in value in 2020 and 2021, but it lost substantially in...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian CPI inflation rebounds; retail sales jump 1.4% in Nov
Australian inflation re-accelerated in November as strong demand drove holiday costs higher and flooding pushed up vegetable prices, a sign inflationary pressures had yet to peak. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index rose 7.3% in the year to November, entirely reversing a surprise pullback to 6.9% in October. The ABS says retail sales rose 1.4 per cent over the month and 7.7 per cent over the year. Australian shoppers spent big in November as Black Friday sales and online specials spurred demand for clothes, electronics and furniture, a sign consumption was proving resilient to rising interest rates and high inflation.
BlackRock to cut up to 500 jobs amid market turmoil - Insider
Jan 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) is cutting up to 500 jobs, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a memo, as Wall Street continues to downsize in the face of high interest rates that have raised the risk of a recession.
kalkinemedia.com
NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat
NATO and the EU are seeking to ramp up cooperation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European security order, a joint declaration seen by AFP on Monday said. The two Brussels-based organisations have been looking to improve coordination for years, despite fears in some quarters that efforts to bolster the EU's role in defence could undermine the US-led alliance.
Comments / 0