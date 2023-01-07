Stories we cover: The Australian share market has followed Wall Street higher in early trade. The ASX 200 index was up 0.5 per cent to 7,164, with nearly all sectors higher. Miners led the gains, followed by industrials, education firms, and energy stocks. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were both up 1.8 per cent. Gains among lithium, metals and iron ore producers have helped lift the S&P/ASX 200 by 0.4 per cent in early trade. The best performer was Allkem, up 5.6 per cent, with gold and lithium producer Independence Group up 3.9 per cent. Nine Entertainment, down 2.4 per cent, was doing the worst. Utilities, including power firms such as AGL and real estate companies, were declining. The tech sector was down 0.5 per cent, with cloud accounting business Xero losing 3.5 per cent. The Australian dollar was up 0.1 per cent at around 68.94 US cents. Chilean lithium giant SQM is to invest up to $20mn for a stake of up to 19.99% in Azure Minerals (ASX: AZS). Westgold Resources (ASX: WGX) updates on its Bluebird underground mine at Meekatharra. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to reduce its mortgage servicing portfolio and exit the correspondent lending business. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) is sacking more staff as it considers its options, including bankruptcy. Voyager Digital’s work with a US national security review could delay or block the sale of its $1bn assets to Binance.US.

15 HOURS AGO