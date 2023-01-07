Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Father & Sister Respond After Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Funeral Receipts
The late Big Scarr‘s father and sister are speaking out after Gucci Mane‘s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, came with receipts to prove the 1017 Records honcho helped pay for the funeral – despite rumors to the contrary. Both family members took to their respective Instagram pages to...
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr's Girlfriend Slams His Family Over Funeral Music Video Shoot: 'Y'all Failed [Him]'
Big Scarr’s girlfriend has called out his family and friends for allegedly shooting a music video at his funeral. The woman shared a strongly-worded message addressed to the late rapper’s loved ones on Instagram on Monday (January 9), criticizing them for their “disgusting” and “embarrassing” behavior following his death.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane's Wife Claims He Paid $20K Towards Big Scarr's Funeral After 'Ghosting' Allegations
Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir has attested to her husband paying for the funeral of his New 1017 Records signee Big Scarr, who died from an accidental overdose on December 22. The claim from Ka’Oir comes after Gucci was accused by the late rapper’s close friend and collaborator...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott & Lil Wayne To Be Honored With Grammy’s Global Impact Award
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne are set to be honored next month as recipients of the Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award. Along with respected music executive Sylvia Rhone, they will be celebrated “for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry” at the second annual Black Music Collective event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on February 2.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Drama Takes Credit For Bringing Mixtapes Back — With Tyler, The Creator's Help
DJ Drama has been on a winning streak as of late with the revival of his decorated Gangsta Grillz series, and with it he’s taking credit for bringing mixtapes back. Mr. Thanksgiving made the bold proclamation on Instagram earlier this week but also thanked Tyler, The Creator for his help in allowing him to collaborate on the Grammy-winning CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy & His Girlfriend Jazz Get Married
NBA YoungBoy has reportedly married his long-time girlfriend Jazz Mychelle, who joined the rapper on the cover for his 2022 mixtape Ma’ I Got a Family. While neither has confirmed their nuptials online, a copy of a Utah County marriage license baring their full names — Kentrell Gaulden and Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes — surfaced on social media on Sunday (January 8).
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
msn.com
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Details Hardship Of Diabetes Battle: 'I've Been Fighting This Sickness Since 19'
Boosie Badazz has opened up about the hardships he’s currently facing as he battles diabetes. “This diabetes shit is hard. I’ve been fighting this sickness since 19 N still can’t shake this shit !! Woke up sick af y’all keep me n yall prayers,” Boosie wrote on his Instagram story.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Wants To Find A Wife: 'I'm Putting A Ring On It This Year'
The Game is finally ready to tie the knot and make an honest woman out of someone, as he has made it known he’s searching for a wife on social media. Over the weekend, the Compton, California native posted a message on his Instagram Story to any woman that’s willing to spend the rest of her life with him. In his Story, The Game kept it very simple: he’s ready to put a ring on it and all that needs to happen is for the person to show him they’re ready.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion: New Photos Show Gruesome Foot Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion’s injured foot photos taken hours after she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in 2020 have surfaced online, and the damage looks pretty extensive. The graphic new photos obtained by TMZ come shortly after X-rays of Meg’s feet were released to the public as well, and showed multiple bullet fragments located in her heel.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Shows Off His Dunking Ability At 51 Years Old
Snoop Dogg may be turning 52 years old in 2023, but the 6’4″ rapper still has the ability to turn back the clock when needed. In what appeared to be a trip down memory lane hanging with old friends over the weekend, Snoop showed that he still had some of the same athleticism inside his lanky frame that he had in high school by dunking a basketball at a Los Angeles gym.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reunites With Childhood Friends To Recreate Old Photo From 1980s
Snoop Dogg has taken a trip down memory lane with some childhood friends by reuniting to recreate a photo from their younger days. Tha Doggfather shared footage of the weekend meet-up on his Instagram page on Sunday (January 8), showing the longtime friends embracing one another and posing for the camera at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Joins Michael Rubin & Kevin Hart To Donate $7M To Low-Income Philly Students
Meek Mill has joined forces with Kevin Hart and esteemed businessman Michael Rubin to put together a massive donation to help low-income students in the Philadelphia area. According to a press release, the trio’s $7 million donation will be spread across 60 private and parochial schools. The money in part will be used to offer the students scholarships and provide them with at-home tools such as WiFi, laptops, and tablets.
HipHopDX.com
Kardinal Offishall Joins Def Jam As Global A&R
Kardinal Offishall has been appointed the new Global A&R at Def Jam Recordings after leaving a similar long-standing position at Universal Music Canada. The rapper revealed his new position in a lengthy post on Instagram on Monday (January 9), in which he expressed his love of the Def Jam brand and insinuated that he has already begun working in this role.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Defends Calling Chrisean Rock A 'Bitch': 'That's What You Are'
The latest clip from Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Crazy In Love reality show finds the “Thotiana” rapper defending calling his girlfriend a bitch. In a post shared to social media on Monday (January 9), the pair are seen sitting in the living room following a fight. When Chrisean voices her disdain for Blue’s usage of the word, he explains why he feels he was completely validated.
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Called Out By 6ix9ine Over Young Thug & YSL Support After RICO Plea Deal
Gunna has shown his support to Young Thug and YSL members following his release from jail in December. The DS4Ever rapper returned to Instagram on Tuesday (January 10) with his first post since taking a plea deal in the RICO case against the Atlanta collective, and called for Thug and Yak Gotti’s freedom while teasing his return to music.
HipHopDX.com
Ja Rule Trolled With 50 Cent's Music At Concert: '50's Still Winning'
Omaha, NE - Ja Rule was trolled by 50 Cent‘s music at a concert in Omaha, Nebraska last month. The Murder Inc. rapper was gearing up to hit the stage at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam at the Baxter Arena when 50’s 2003 hit “In Da Club” started playing through the venue’s speakers.
HipHopDX.com
03 Greedo Gets Prison Release Date, Drops New Album 'Free 03'
03 Greedo has been given a prison release date and dropped his new album Free 03 to coincide with the news. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Los Angeles rapper is set to be released on parole on Thursday (January 12). Journalist Jeff Weiss, who’s been closely following Greedo’s legal case, confirmed the information on Sunday (January 8).
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Confronts Chrisean Rock Over Blueface Relationship: 'You're A Distraction'
Wack 100 has confronted Chrisean Rock over her tumultuous relationship with Blueface on the latest episode of Crazy In Love on the Zeus Network. Clips from the new episode surfaced online, showing the three having a meeting at a studio of some sort, and Wack wasted no time speaking to the couple about their wild relationship. According to Wack, the couple being together is bad for business, yet the two don’t see their union being a problem.
