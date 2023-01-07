ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes Among Chiefs, Raiders With Damar Hamlin Tributes

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxtpH_0k70tDUo00

The NFL is honoring the Bills safety throughout the weekend.

In the NFL’s first round of games since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night, players all around the league are honoring the Bills safety.

The Chiefs and Raiders will play in the first game this weekend, and both teams are making sure to keep Hamlin in their hearts. Patrick Mahomes is wearing a hoodie with a picture of Hamlin and the phrase “Hamlin Strong” on the back, while Raiders players  are wearing “Love For Damar” shirts during warmups.

Elsewhere, the Bengals have painted the No. 3 on their field with a blue outline ahead of the team’s game vs. the Ravens.

As teams take the field throughout the weekend, players and coaches are sure to honor Hamlin in a variety of ways.

In the Bills latest update, the team explained that Hamlin is continuing to progress as he is able to breath on his own, and his neurological function remains “excellent.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Damar Hamlin collapse splits parents over football safety: ‘I want my son to play’ vs. ‘No way’

In 2021, when she was pregnant with her first child and learned she was having a boy, Vanessa Scott made a vow: Her son would never play football.  Shaken by the alarming number of athletes who’ve suffered life-altering injuries to their bodies and brains, most notably chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, Scott cradled her growing belly and said a definitive “No.” Her resolve has only strengthened since Zyden, now 16 months old, was born. “Putting my son in a sport that could cause him permanent injury or brain trauma is not something I’m interested in at all,” the 40-year-old, Phoenix, Ariz.,...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'

Hamlin was released just one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo. One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Damar Hamlin showing continued progress and expects release from hospital soon, source says

(CNN/KDKA) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown continued progress with his recovery after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse, and expects to be released from the hospital in the coming days, a source told CNN.Six days after 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL star on Sunday posted a photo of himself on social media that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a number 3 hat and a "Love for Damar" shirt.Hamlin tweeted more than a...
FOX Sports

NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards

With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy