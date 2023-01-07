Patrick Mahomes Among Chiefs, Raiders With Damar Hamlin Tributes

The NFL is honoring the Bills safety throughout the weekend.

In the NFL’s first round of games since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night, players all around the league are honoring the Bills safety.

The Chiefs and Raiders will play in the first game this weekend, and both teams are making sure to keep Hamlin in their hearts. Patrick Mahomes is wearing a hoodie with a picture of Hamlin and the phrase “Hamlin Strong” on the back, while Raiders players are wearing “Love For Damar” shirts during warmups.

Elsewhere, the Bengals have painted the No. 3 on their field with a blue outline ahead of the team’s game vs. the Ravens.

As teams take the field throughout the weekend, players and coaches are sure to honor Hamlin in a variety of ways.

In the Bills latest update, the team explained that Hamlin is continuing to progress as he is able to breath on his own, and his neurological function remains “excellent.”