ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tigers, Phillies Agree to Five-Player Trade, per Report

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1si8nq_0k70tBjM00

The reigning NL champions are reportedly adding an All-Star closer and the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens to their roster.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Phillies are reportedly making another move to add depth to their roster after agreeing to acquire Tigers All-Star closer Gregory Soto and second-year player Kody Clemens, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Saturday .

Soto and Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, will head to Philadelphia in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands, per Morosi. The trade was first reported by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, and is expected to become official pending medical reviews.

Soto departs the Tigers, his MLB home since signing as an international free agent in 2012, fresh off a campaign that saw him earn his second consecutive All-Star selection. The 27-year-old lefty recorded 30 saves and a 3.28 ERA across 60 1/3 innings pitched, and appeared in 64 games last season.

Meanwhile, Clemens, 26, will move on to his second club after making his pro debut last season. Utilized mainly as both an infielder and outfielder, Clemens slashed .145/.197/.505 with five homers in 117 at-bats. He also pitched seven games for Detroit, posting a 3.86 ERA while allowing 12 hits and three runs across seven innings. Clemens notably made headlines after recording his first (and only) strikeout of the season against Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani in September.

The reported deal marks another notable addition to Philadelphia’s bullpen after free agents Matt Strahm and eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel joined the reigning NL champions earlier this offseason. With Soto, who’s under club control through 2025, in the fold, the Phillies will have several capable closers entering spring training, including Kimbrel, Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees captain gets new role

Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?

The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants

The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets

Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Packers Player's Despicable Act

Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Most of the NFL world thinks Walker should be facing an even stiffer penalty. Walker appeared to pushing a Detroit Lions training staff member. He was promptly ejected from the game. Yeah, that's blatant.
GREEN BAY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Angels signing former World Series hero

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Padres interested in 400 HR Club member

The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Here's How the Phillies Roster Looks After Latest Set of Trades, Signings

Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season

These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy