Tigers, Phillies Agree to Five-Player Trade, per Report

The reigning NL champions are reportedly adding an All-Star closer and the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens to their roster.

The Phillies are reportedly making another move to add depth to their roster after agreeing to acquire Tigers All-Star closer Gregory Soto and second-year player Kody Clemens, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Saturday .

Soto and Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, will head to Philadelphia in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands, per Morosi. The trade was first reported by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, and is expected to become official pending medical reviews.

Soto departs the Tigers, his MLB home since signing as an international free agent in 2012, fresh off a campaign that saw him earn his second consecutive All-Star selection. The 27-year-old lefty recorded 30 saves and a 3.28 ERA across 60 1/3 innings pitched, and appeared in 64 games last season.

Meanwhile, Clemens, 26, will move on to his second club after making his pro debut last season. Utilized mainly as both an infielder and outfielder, Clemens slashed .145/.197/.505 with five homers in 117 at-bats. He also pitched seven games for Detroit, posting a 3.86 ERA while allowing 12 hits and three runs across seven innings. Clemens notably made headlines after recording his first (and only) strikeout of the season against Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani in September.

The reported deal marks another notable addition to Philadelphia’s bullpen after free agents Matt Strahm and eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel joined the reigning NL champions earlier this offseason. With Soto, who’s under club control through 2025, in the fold, the Phillies will have several capable closers entering spring training, including Kimbrel, Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado.