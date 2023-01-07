PUBG Mobile announces expanded esports program

The PUBG Mobile Esports program will implement changes in 2023 to offer more opportunities for players to compete and to foster more exciting region vs. region rivalries, the organization announced Saturday.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) will expand in the Southeast Asia region, with PMPL MY/SG/PH now becoming PMPL Malaysia, while the new PMPL SEA Wild Card (PH/KH/MM/SG) will cover the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia and Singapore regions.

Building on the success of the first PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) in 2022, the organization hopes to foster more region vs. region competition with the addition of similar tournaments in 2023. These events allow fans to watch their favorite regional teams go head-to-head outside of global tournaments.

Global tournaments will continue, however. with the PUBG Mobile World Invitational set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in July and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship being hosted in Turkey for the first time in November.

Elsewhere around the globe, PUBG will be represented in May in Cambodia at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, which will host team and individual medal events. The organization also will take part in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September.

Finally, to provide more opportunities for semi-pro and amateur teams to get to the pros in 2024, the PMPL will host a qualifier. Teams can reach the qualifier by winning their way through PUBG Mobile National Championship, PUBG Mobile Club Open or third-party tournaments.

–Field Level Media

