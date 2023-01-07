ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Utility: No gas leaks found near blast that leveled 3 homes

By The Associated Press
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jW5fh_0k70t5WF00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Utility officials say they found no natural gas leaks in the vicinity of an explosion that left three homes destroyed in a northeast Philadelphia neighborhood and sent five people to hospitals a few hours into the new year.

Officials from Philadelphia Gas Works spoke to more than 100 people at a meeting Wednesday night about the 3 a.m. Sunday blast in Port Richmond that reduced two buildings to rubble and left a third ready for demolition. More than 40 other homes and a number of nearby cars were also damaged, officials said.

Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said two people managed to free themselves but one person had to be dug out of the rubble. Five people were taken to hospitals, two with critical injuries, authorities said.

PGW spokesperson Melanie McCottry said the utility is responsible for gas mains along roadways and service lines that feed into a property’s meter as well as infrastructure along other streets, and all appeared in “good operating condition.”

Anything beyond the meter, however, is a property owner’s responsibility, and officials can’t determine the condition of pipes or appliances beyond the meter in any of the properties, McCottry said. Other tests were planned when the fire department and city licensing and inspection officials allow that, she said.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said Wednesday the information is preliminary and could change as the probe continues, but a full investigation could take a year or longer to complete.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Home Heating Oil Spills Near Central Perkiomen Park

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A spill of home heating oil Friday (Jan. 6, 2023) at around 8 a.m. near Central Perkiomen Valley Park, 6 Plank Rd., prompted Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to call for containment help from the Perkiomen Township Fire Company, county park rangers, state wildlife conservation officers, and state Department of Environmental Protection representatives.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Upcoming approvals for Jenkintown apartments & grocery store

Jenkintown Borough has a number of large projects going through approval processes, including three apartment building proposals and one grocery store, each of which have yet to receive official names. 501 Washington Lane Apartments. A proposed 26-unit apartment building at 501 Washington Lane has received each of the Borough’s requisite...
JENKINTOWN, PA
95revive.com

BRI ​Construction Update: Winter 2022-23

Construction Continues on Ramp from Betsy Ross Bridge to I-95 South. January 9, 2023 – This winter the contractor continues construction on the lower end of the new ramps from the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue to Interstate 95 south as part of PennDOT’s $93 million project to replace four ramp structures at the I-95/Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash

A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
BRISTOL, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages Montgomery County Home

A fire broke out ravaging a home in Montgomery County overnight. Flames shot out of the roof of the Greenbriar Road home around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Responders tell 6abc that the blaze is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the house itself. The family...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
TRENTON, NJ
WGAL

Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Delays ease on I-76 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — There were severe delays Monday morning on I-76 in Philadelphia. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backlogs on I-76 eastbound between exits 339, 340A, 340B US-1 and Exit 342 US-30 Girard Ave. However, delays have eased and by Monday afternoon traffic had returned to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Reported water leak stops trains, Market Frankford Line operates with shuttle buses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  The water department is currently investigating a reported leak near 30th Street Station to determine the source, they say. The Market Frankford Line is operating with shuttle buses between 15th Street and 40th Street Stations, SEPTA announces via social media.The Philadelphia Water Department also says that the incident is "not yet confirmed as a water main break/leak from city pipes."SEPTA says "trains will operate between 69th Street Transportation Center and 40th Street Station and also between Frankford Transportation Center and 15th Street."Make sure to check SEPTA's website and plan extra time if you plan to take the MFL to get to the Broad Street Line and the Eagles game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA service near 30th Street Station restored after water main break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  The water department reported a leak near 30th Street Station Sunday afternoon. The Market Frankford Line was operating with shuttle buses between 15th Street and 40th Street Stations, SEPTA announced via social media.The water main break has since been placed under control and trains, trolleys and the MFL are running again as of Monday morning, SEPTA says.The Philadelphia Water Department responded to the reported leak a little before 3 p.m. Sunday and shut down a 16-inch water main.Residents and local businesses had their water shut off for some time but service has since been restored, officials sayTrains were operating between 69th Street Transportation Center and 40th Street Station and also between Frankford Transportation Center and 15th Street. SEPTA responded with shuttle buses to transport customers from 40th Street Station to 15th Street Station.If customers are still experiencing loss of water or other impacts in the area, they should call (215) 685-6300 and report the incident.   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Whitetail Begins Automated Pick-Ups in Collegeville

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Whitetail Disposal Inc., a family-owned waste hauling company headquartered in Perkiomenville, has been awarded a three-year contract valued at nearly $2.4 million to provide “comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection” to the borough of Collegeville, it said Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). The agreement,...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Man opens fire from atop of car in Center City: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man opened fire at a busy intersection near Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on 15th and Market Streets.It was a major disruption to people trying to get to work near City Hall in the morning. 15th Street was closed from Vine to Chestnut Streets along with the 1500 block of Market Street due to the shooting. The roads have since reopened. Police say the man stopped the car, a green Toyota Avalon, in the middle of the intersection, exited, and jumped on top of the car. He then opened...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
One Green Planet

Another Washed Up Dead Humpback Whale Prompts Environmentalists to Call for Full Investigation into Offshore Wind Projects

A humpback whale washed up in Atlantic City with a head injury, according to officials, and now environmentalists are calling for a wind turbine inquiry. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says that the whale may have been hit by a boat. There has been a string of whale deaths which has resulted in calls for a full investigation. The young humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City last weekend, and officials say there was evidence of a large head injury.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Hakai Magazine

The Fishadelphia Story

Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
GRATZ, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
READING, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy