Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Man sentenced for carjacking vehicle to transport himself to court hearingWayness TammChicago, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? All flights in the United States grounded due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
NBA
"He Will Always Be Part Of The Jazz's Legacy" | Donovan Mitchell Returns As Utah Hosts Cleveland
In what's sure to be the story of the NBA on Tuesday night, former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell returns to the snow-capped mountains of Salt Lake City when Utah hosts Cleveland at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. "Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman. We honor the amazing...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)
The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
NBA
Along Came a Spida
On Tuesday, the Cavaliers – straddling the season’s unofficial halfway point – head for the mountains in what should be the first of Donovan Mitchell’s two visits to Salt Lake City this season. The Wine & Gold will also be halfway through their current five-game roadie...
NBA
LeBron's Unprecedented Play
Just over a week after celebrating his 38th birthday with 47 points in a win at Atlanta, LeBron James was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, having led his Lakers to a 3-0 record amidst a five-game winning streak that brought them just two games under .500, despite the loss of Anthony Davis to injury on Dec. 16.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 10, 2023
Spearheaded by another big performance from CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans (25-16) got back in the win column with a 132-112 road win Monday at Washington. The Pelicans are 1-1 on their longest road trip of the season (five games), with Boston next on Wednesday. The Pelicans are...
NBA
Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans
On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Defense Costs Hornets Road Win In Indiana
Plumlee Double-Doubles Again, Charlotte Starts Strong, But Can’t Keep Momentum Going. The Charlotte Hornets opened their four-game road trip with a season-best offensive explosion two nights ago in Milwaukee. When they returned to the court on Sunday evening, the offense was still in good shape, but the defense unfortunately was not, leading to a last-minute 116-111 loss to the hometown Indiana Pacers.
NBA
Clippers Marcus Morris, Sr. Fined
NEW YORK, January 9, 2023 – LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss...
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Pistons
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) head to Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons (11-33) on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Minnesota is on a four-game win streak after defeating the Houston Rockets 104-96 on Sunday night. D’Angelo Russell was the team’s leading scorer with 22 points in the game. Anthony Edwards added 21 points, and Rudy Gobert posted 18 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: BIG Western Conference Matchup Tonight vs. The Mavs
Last Matchup: Nov 15th, 2022. LAC 101 @ DAL 103 | Luka Doncic 35 PTS – Paul George 23 PTS. Each of the last two games between the Clippers and Mavs have been decided by exactly two points. The last time the two teams played in three consecutive games decided by three or fewer points was in the 1981-82 season.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Tues., Jan. 10
Tuesday brings a seven-game slate in the NBA that is filled with injuries. The Heat will take on the Thunder in Miami, but the statuses of both Bam Adebayo (hand) and Tyler Herro (knee) are uncertain. The Suns have a tough matchup on the road against the Warriors, which will be made even more difficult with Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) out. Finally, Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Clippers. Let’s try to sift through all of these injuries and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans has increased lead over several West foes in last 30 days
Starting with a two-game home sweep over Phoenix on the weekend of Dec. 9-11, New Orleans (24-16) has played exactly .500 basketball over the past month, but a break-even mark has actually yielded very positive results in the Western Conference standings. Several West postseason contenders have struggled mightily lately, including the conference’s seventh- and eighth-place squads currently dealing with six-game losing streaks (Clippers and Suns). Every club in current spots No. 7 through 12 is below .500 over its past 10 games with the exception of the Lakers (6-4). As a result, despite some ups and downs and the challenge of playing without one-time All-Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the third-place Pelicans remain in position for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. To remain there, they’ll need to be more successful on the road, where they’ve dropped three in a row (Memphis, Philadelphia, Dallas) and have four more away games over the next eight days (Washington, Boston, Detroit, Cleveland). Still, an 8-8 record since Dec. 9 has allowed New Orleans to improve its position on nine of the other 14 West teams (Golden State is 7-7 over that timeframe, making it a draw). A No. 1 seed in the West last season and the team that eliminated New Orleans from the 2022 playoffs, Phoenix is just 4-12 since arriving in the Crescent City, while hot-starting Utah is only 5-11 in the past month. Similarly, after turning heads early in the regular season, Sacramento (7-8) and Portland (6-8) have cooled considerably.
NBA
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
NBA
Rival Report: NBA-leading Celtics still have room to grow with primary lineup
To help preview Wednesday’s game in Massachusetts – the middle contest of a five-game road trip for New Orleans – we caught up with Celtics.com writer Marc D’Amico. Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, Boston has led the Eastern Conference for much of the regular season, including starting the campaign at 13-3.
NBA
10 players putting up career-high scoring numbers
This season’s offensive explosion has been fueled by superstars one-upping even their best prior seasons. Already we’ve seen the second 70-point game within the last six years … after seeing just two such performances over nearly 40 years preceding it. Six players are currently averaging at least...
Comments / 0