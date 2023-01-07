ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Cheap Eats: Choo Choo Grill is a ‘local throwback’ serving up fresh burgers since 1946

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”. It’s an old, often overused saying, but in the case of the Choo Choo Grill in Grand Rapids, it fits. Located along the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leonard Street and Plainfield Avenue (1209 Plainfield Ave. NE), the cozy spot has been serving up classic burgers, onion rings, malts, chili, breakfast and more since 1946.
Fox17

Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition

New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership. LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.
100.5 The River

A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?

It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
MLive.com

See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings as of Jan. 9

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – High school basketball teams across the Grand Rapids area took their first step toward a season-long goal by commencing conference play on Friday. There were a few early season showdowns, such as Grand Haven over Rockford and South Christian over Forest Hills Eastern on the boys side, and East Grand Rapids over Greenville on the girls side.
WWMTCw

Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Fox17

Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
townbroadcast.com

Railside, Dorr Pharmacy businesses have been sold

Rumors and news have been swirling around three local businesses this week. Actual news is that Railside Auto Service on Railroad Street in Wayland has been sold, as has Dorr Pharmacy to the Walgreens retail giant. Scott Schneider has sold Railside to Brittany and Aaron Laninga of Hamilton. The longtime...
