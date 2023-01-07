Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Related
Cheap Eats: Choo Choo Grill is a ‘local throwback’ serving up fresh burgers since 1946
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”. It’s an old, often overused saying, but in the case of the Choo Choo Grill in Grand Rapids, it fits. Located along the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leonard Street and Plainfield Avenue (1209 Plainfield Ave. NE), the cozy spot has been serving up classic burgers, onion rings, malts, chili, breakfast and more since 1946.
Fox17
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
2023 Concerts Under the Stars lineup released
The Grand Rapids Public Museum's 2023 Concerts Under the Stars lineup has been released.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition
New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership. LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.
A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?
It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings as of Jan. 9
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – High school basketball teams across the Grand Rapids area took their first step toward a season-long goal by commencing conference play on Friday. There were a few early season showdowns, such as Grand Haven over Rockford and South Christian over Forest Hills Eastern on the boys side, and East Grand Rapids over Greenville on the girls side.
WWMTCw
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Kent Co. man wins over $337K jackpot from Michigan Lottery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is excited to be $337,757 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Coit Libation Station in Grand Rapids back in October. “I play Fantasy 5...
bridgemi.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse. Here’s how to deal.
Parts of Michigan saw mere minutes of sunlight for the first eight days of the year. Climate change has lowered ice cover on the Great Lakes, leading to more moisture in the atmosphere. Experts have a trio of suggestions to combat the gloominess of gray skies over the winter. Five...
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
Caledonia man gets $1k back from Lowe's after help from FOX 17
The veteran reached out after the company allegedly sent his original refund to the wrong address. He received his money last week.
Fox17
Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
townbroadcast.com
Railside, Dorr Pharmacy businesses have been sold
Rumors and news have been swirling around three local businesses this week. Actual news is that Railside Auto Service on Railroad Street in Wayland has been sold, as has Dorr Pharmacy to the Walgreens retail giant. Scott Schneider has sold Railside to Brittany and Aaron Laninga of Hamilton. The longtime...
Family of Wyoming student addresses school board alleged of racist acts: 'I'm disgusted'
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
Comments / 0