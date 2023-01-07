Read full article on original website
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Will XBB.1.5 Surge in Chicago Area? Experts Brace for Rise Similar to East Coast
With a new, highly contagious COVID variant known as XBB.1.5 quickly rising in the U.S., particularly in the East Coast, what will that mean for the Chicago area?. Experts say it's likely the variant, which is believed to be even more transmissible and has been nicknamed the "kraken" variant, will grow in the Midwest and Chicago area in the coming days and weeks.
Illinois One of Midwest's Best States to Raise a Family, Survey Says
In a new ranking of the best and worst places to raise families in the United States, Illinois finished just outside of the top-10, but was among the best in the Midwest. The survey results were published in WalletHub’s 2023 Best & Worst States to Raise a Family edition.
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.
Zelle Fraud: More People Tricked Into Sending Money Over Popular E-Pay Option
Whether you’re splitting a tab, or paying a babysitter, Zelle is the most popular way to transfer money electronically in the U.S., processing more money than Venmo and CashApp combined, lawmakers have found. But Zelle is also popular among thieves. Each year, millions of dollars are stolen from consumers...
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Illinois State Rep. Introduces Bill That Would Create Regulated Psychedelic Therapy Program
In the opening hours of a new legislative session, one Illinois legislator introduced legislation that would establish a regulated psychedelic therapy program in the state. Democrat La Shawn Ford introduced the Compassionate Use and Research of Entheogens Act, or the "CURE Act", as the first piece of legislation for the new members of the chamber.
Background Check Missed Trooper's Red Flags Before Killing Teen's Family in California
A background investigator failed to check a would-be trooper's mental health history, allowing him to be hired for the Virginia State Police the year before he sexually extorted and kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and killed three members of her family in California, officials said. Col. Gary Settle, the Virginia State...
Emmett Till Murder Case: Author of 1963 Thesis Investigation Shares New Trial Revelations to NBC Chicago
In an exclusive interview with NBC Chicago, new information about what led to the verdict in the decades-old murder of Emmett Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, may change what the world knows about the acquittal of two white men that marked a pivotal moment in American history. Till’s death...
Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Gary man
Detectives are investigating the victim's cause of death.
‘Do NOT Touch': What's That Green Stuff Raining Down in La Salle? Officials Explain
A green substance started covering windshields and vehicles around La Salle, Illinois, Wednesday following a massive fire at a chemical plant in the area and officials are warning residents and drivers not to touch it. The LaSalle Police Department released a statement telling residents in the area of the blaze...
Alderperson Intervenes After Nooses Hung Outside Gage Park Home
A Chicago alderperson took to see that nooses hung outside a home in the city's Gage Park were removed Monday after being informed of the hateful symbols by a resident. Ald. Stephanie Coleman, who represents the 16th Ward, said on Saturday night, she received a complaint from a neighbor about apparent nooses hanging from a tree that technically lies on city property.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms of New ‘Kraken' COVID Variant and More
Are symptoms of a new variant informally nicknamed the "kraken" variant different from previous strains?. What to know as the new variant quickly rises to dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Are Symptoms of the ‘Kraken' Variant Different From Other COVID...
Will the Black vote be powerless in the Chicago mayoral election?
Chicago finds itself at an impasse once again. The mayoral election is right around the corner and the field is flooded with candidates, specifically Black candidates. The incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has weathered the storm for the past four years. As the first Black and openly gay mayor, Lightfoot has...
FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
When is Election Day 2023 in Chicago?
While most elections only occur in even-numbered years, there are a handful of communities that will hold municipal elections in 2023, and the city of Chicago is one of them. Barely removed from the contentious 2022 general election, the city will hold both its general election and its runoff in the coming months, with several key offices on the ballot.
20 years after commuting 167 Illinois death sentences, ex-Gov. George Ryan has no regrets
"I'm glad I did what I did," Ryan said. "It cost me a few friends but that is the way it is."
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
