With a new, highly contagious COVID variant known as XBB.1.5 quickly rising in the U.S., particularly in the East Coast, what will that mean for the Chicago area?. Experts say it's likely the variant, which is believed to be even more transmissible and has been nicknamed the "kraken" variant, will grow in the Midwest and Chicago area in the coming days and weeks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO