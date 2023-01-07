ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tom Handy

Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Alderperson Intervenes After Nooses Hung Outside Gage Park Home

A Chicago alderperson took to see that nooses hung outside a home in the city's Gage Park were removed Monday after being informed of the hateful symbols by a resident. Ald. Stephanie Coleman, who represents the 16th Ward, said on Saturday night, she received a complaint from a neighbor about apparent nooses hanging from a tree that technically lies on city property.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
NORTHBROOK, IL
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When is Election Day 2023 in Chicago?

While most elections only occur in even-numbered years, there are a handful of communities that will hold municipal elections in 2023, and the city of Chicago is one of them. Barely removed from the contentious 2022 general election, the city will hold both its general election and its runoff in the coming months, with several key offices on the ballot.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy