FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Shoplifting Case - Need Help Identifying Subject
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are asking the community, “Do you know this person?” Evidently, detectives would like to interview a so called “person of interest” in a theft case that occurred last week at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Old Fort Parkway. According to...
MNPD investigate Madison shooting and robbery
Metro Police are searching for a gunman who shot a woman Saturday night in Madison. It happened near Gibson Drive.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing 15-Year-Old has been Safely Located
ORIGINAL POST - MISSING TEEN: Kayden Lynn Watkins, 15, was reported as missing "...again on January 10, 2023 by her family." Apparently, someone notified police about her whereabouts and while officers were on route to a known location of where she was seen, she left before the officers arrived. Previously,...
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a trailer theft on January 5, 2023, at around 3 am. The vehicle is described as a red Nissan truck with a gray primer hood and two white males. The vehicle left Exit 105 heading Westbound on Interstate 24. If you have...
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
2 in custody after attempted store burglary in Old Hickory; search for third suspect underway
Two suspects are in custody and the search for a third suspect is underway following an attempted burglary that occurred at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Old Hickory.
Suspect allegedly threatening Jack Daniel Bottling Facility arrested
A suspect who reportedly made a threat to the Jack Daniel's Bottling Facility in Lynchburg Monday morning was taken into custody in Maury County.
Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin
Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus
Five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro.
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman during robbery
Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison.
WSMV
Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
wgnsradio.com
59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing
(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
wgnsradio.com
Trial Date Confirmed for Final Suspect in the Murder of 68-Year-Old Terry Barber of Christiana
(Christiana, TN) On June 26, 2019, Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Mr. Terry Barber in Christiana. Once on the scene, authorities found Barber deceased on the floor of his Walnut Grove Road residence with his hands and feet bound together. After the...
Safe at home? Couple robbed in their Brentwood garage at gunpoint
On Friday before 9 p.m., Brentwood Police Department officers were called to a neighborhood off Split Log Road to investigate a robbery at gunpoint.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee
"Funny money is making its rounds again."
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
‘Most Wanted’: Man accused of pointing loaded gun at kid, shooting at family arrested
A man accused of shooting at multiple people and pointing a gun at a juvenile was taken into custody only days after appearing on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
WSMV
Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on South Church Street on Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Police said the crash involved an SUV, sedan and a Murfreesboro transit bus at 4744 S. Church St. around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver of a...
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Domestic Assault
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance locating Squencer Barbee. The individual below has active warrants for Domestic Assault. If you have any information on this individual, please get in touch with the Gallatin Police Department (615-452-1313) or email [email protected]
