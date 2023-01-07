ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

‘FIRST’ Robotics launches kick-off for international competition

By Tamara Starr
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046ewD_0k70rYZZ00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 2023 season of the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Robotics Competition (FIRST) will come to Albany from March 29th through April 1st. RPI hosted the local kick-off event, where 14 high schools from the area will be competing.

Paul Schoch is an electrical engineering professor at RPI and was happy to be a part of the first in-person kick-off after having remote gatherings for the last few years.

“It’s not the same when you can get together like this. Get the kid the parts,” he said. “Brainstorming is going to happen afterward.”

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Darrel Ackroyd is a nanotechnology teacher at Ballston Spa, and he says that his students can never predict what kind of challenge will be presented.

“It’s always a big surprise. The reveal is so exciting to see. Like, what is our challenge going to be for the next three months of strategizing and trying to figure out how we are going to build this robot from scratch,” he said. “And how we are going to compete at the competition.”

The challenge was presented this afternoon, and now students have the next few months to design, build, and test their robots.

Another focus of the competition will be to use sustainable energy while working with the robot kits provided. But each kit won’t have everything, so each team will need to be creative with its design.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Disabled theater company powering first show with new store

Last year, area actor Andy O'Rourke launched a stage production theater company built around the mission of giving roles and opportunities to people like him - a disabled adult with a love for the stage. Just short of a year later, the mission is underway - but there's always more to do in lifting up those who want to show what they're capable of.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy