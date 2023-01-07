Will the DAWGS be off their game Monday because “Uga” will not be on the sidelines?

The Georgia Bulldogs players and coaches arrived in Los Angeles, CA on Friday evening, a few days ahead of one of the most anticipated College Football National Championship games of all time, when the Dawgs will face off with the TCU Horned Frogs.

The players and coaches seemed both excited to be in L.A.

with a chance to repeat as the champions of college football as well as focused on the task of facing a high powered and well respected TCU squad.

The rest of the Georgia Bulldogs team personnel also arrived in Los Angeles minus one major member.

Georgia’s beloved and world famous mascot Uga X did not make the trip to California for reasons considered to both related to the logistics and health of Uga.

Football players and coaches have for many years been considered creatures of habit and some very superstitious when it comes to game day rituals and routines.

Will the absence of Uga X on the sideline cause the players and coaches any jinx?

Sam & Greg of the Weekend morning show, were a little concerned when they talked about the topic.

“Maybe they are trying to Georgia off their game” Sam told Greg when expressing his worry about Uga X not being on the sidelines for the big game.

“They are not going to know what sideline to go because they won’t see the doghouse” chuckled Sam also.

Greg and Sam continued to debate over different reasons or ways that the Georgia mascot could have made the trip to L.A., with Sam even suggesting maybe a fill in for Uga?

“I don’t want another Uga out there” emphasized Greg.

Greg continued by saying, “If they lose the game, they going to say it was because y’all put a fake Uga out here.”

Do you agree with Sam or Greg?

To hear the entire conversation on the absence of Uga X, download the link above.