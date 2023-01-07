Week 18: Chiefs-Raiders inactives
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The final week of the regular season is here after a frightening injury to Damar Hamlin caused concern for all across the league. Here are the inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
Chiefs Inactives
- QB Shane Buechele
- K Matthew Wright
- WR Mecole Hardman
- WR Skyy Moore
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
- DE Malik Herring
Raiders Inactives
- QB Derek Carr
- WR Chris Lacy
- RB Brittain Brown
- G Netane Muti
- LB Darien Butler
- DT Matthew Butler
- DE Tashawn Bower
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will play today after dealing with back spasms throughout the week. The Chiefs will be without Skyy Moore due to hand injury and Mecole Hardman is active for the first time since Week 9 against the Titans.
