Week 18: Chiefs-Raiders inactives

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The final week of the regular season is here after a frightening injury to Damar Hamlin caused concern for all across the league. Here are the inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs Inactives

QB Shane Buechele

K Matthew Wright

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Skyy Moore

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring

Raiders Inactives

QB Derek Carr

WR Chris Lacy

RB Brittain Brown

G Netane Muti

LB Darien Butler

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will play today after dealing with back spasms throughout the week. The Chiefs will be without Skyy Moore due to hand injury and Mecole Hardman is active for the first time since Week 9 against the Titans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.