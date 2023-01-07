ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Some former Razorbacks finding new homes

FAYETTEVILLE — Including walk ons, Arkansas has seen 26 players enter the transfer portal and some have found new homes. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby has announced he will continue his career at Texas State. In three seasons at Arkansas, Hornsby completed 18 of 39 passes for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed 57 times for 307 yards and one touchdown. Hornsby caught two passes for eight yards. He was a four-star recruit out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Tigers RB wins Darren McFadden Award

LITTLE ROCK — The list of accolades for Ouachita Baptist University’s TJ Cole continues to grow with his recent selection as the winner of the Darren McFadden Award, presented annually to the state of Arkansas’ best running back. The Little Rock Touchdown Club will honor Cole and...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Sanders signs 7 executive orders following inauguration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history on Tuesday after she was officially sworn in as the 47th governor for Arkansas. According to THV11, hundreds gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol to watch the historic moment, with familiar faces like Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, and Sanders’ father and former governor, Mike Huckabee all in attendance.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Hutchinson hands over job-recruiting legacy to the Sanders administration

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and his right-hand man Mike Preston ended the popular Republican governor’s eight-year tenure in office the same way they started: hunting for new jobs to grow the state’s 1.3 million-plus worker labor pool. Four days before leaving office, Hutchinson and Preston held their last press conference on Jan. 6 at the local […] The post Hutchinson hands over job-recruiting legacy to the Sanders administration appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Bucket List: The Oyster Bar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The New Year continues with another stop on the Healthy Eating Bucket List. This week on KARK 4 Today, Heather and Nicole stopped at The Oyster Bar in Little Rock on the AY Magazine’s Bucket List, Healthy Eating List.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Help Benton Schools name the new elementary off Exit 114

This should be fun. Benton School District wants the public to submit names for the new elementary school that’s being built off Exit 114 near the Saline County Career Technical Center. What do you think this new school should be named? Click on the link below to tell your...
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader

Kristi Putnam entered Kentucky state government in 2016 as an executive assistant in the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, but she was really “an ambassador without a portfolio,” Kentucky Youth Advocates executive director Terry Brooks said. “It was one of those [roles] where you knew she was brought in to sort of be […] The post Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

DeGray Lake celebrating 50th anniversary

The DeGray Lake and hydropower plant will commemorate their 50th anniversary with open house on Wednesday, January 18. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District is sponsoring the event from 9-11:30 a.m. at DeGray Lake Visitor Center in Arkadelphia. The event is free and open to the public....
ARKADELPHIA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy