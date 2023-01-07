Read full article on original website
Some former Razorbacks finding new homes
FAYETTEVILLE — Including walk ons, Arkansas has seen 26 players enter the transfer portal and some have found new homes. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby has announced he will continue his career at Texas State. In three seasons at Arkansas, Hornsby completed 18 of 39 passes for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed 57 times for 307 yards and one touchdown. Hornsby caught two passes for eight yards. He was a four-star recruit out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall.
Tigers RB wins Darren McFadden Award
LITTLE ROCK — The list of accolades for Ouachita Baptist University’s TJ Cole continues to grow with his recent selection as the winner of the Darren McFadden Award, presented annually to the state of Arkansas’ best running back. The Little Rock Touchdown Club will honor Cole and...
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wraps up big day with inaugural ball
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated her first night in office in Little Rock.
Porter Named Executive Director of Center for Arkansas History and Culture
Dr. Jess Porter, associate professor of geography at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the executive director of the university’s Center for Arkansas History and Culture. The Center for Arkansas History and Culture, which is housed in the Bobby L. Roberts Library in partnership with...
Conway community holds prayer vigil for Peyton Hillis, family
Conway native and former Razorback, Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his kids from nearly drowning earlier last week.
Sanders signs 7 executive orders following inauguration
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history on Tuesday after she was officially sworn in as the 47th governor for Arkansas. According to THV11, hundreds gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol to watch the historic moment, with familiar faces like Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, and Sanders’ father and former governor, Mike Huckabee all in attendance.
Arkansas Governor-Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosts 1st inauguration event
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is just days away from becoming the first female Governor of the state of Arkansas.
Hutchinson hands over job-recruiting legacy to the Sanders administration
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and his right-hand man Mike Preston ended the popular Republican governor’s eight-year tenure in office the same way they started: hunting for new jobs to grow the state’s 1.3 million-plus worker labor pool. Four days before leaving office, Hutchinson and Preston held their last press conference on Jan. 6 at the local […] The post Hutchinson hands over job-recruiting legacy to the Sanders administration appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Bucket List: The Oyster Bar
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The New Year continues with another stop on the Healthy Eating Bucket List. This week on KARK 4 Today, Heather and Nicole stopped at The Oyster Bar in Little Rock on the AY Magazine’s Bucket List, Healthy Eating List.
Help Benton Schools name the new elementary off Exit 114
This should be fun. Benton School District wants the public to submit names for the new elementary school that’s being built off Exit 114 near the Saline County Career Technical Center. What do you think this new school should be named? Click on the link below to tell your...
Parkview grad, Little Rock sailor receives award from Navy
A class of 2019 Parkview grad has received an award from the Navy while serving aboard an amphibious assault ship.
Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader
Kristi Putnam entered Kentucky state government in 2016 as an executive assistant in the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, but she was really “an ambassador without a portfolio,” Kentucky Youth Advocates executive director Terry Brooks said. “It was one of those [roles] where you knew she was brought in to sort of be […] The post Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
Arkansas General Assembly begins new session as Republican supermajority looks to show its strength
The 94th Arkansas General Assembly gaveled into session Monday, and despite a push for Republicans to strengthen their hold on leadership of the chamber, Democrats were added in several chair positions.
Jessieville teachers and students hold Prayer of Gratitude after tornado damage
It’s been nearly a week since a tornado ripped through Jessieville, causing damage, and quite the scare for students, and staff.
DeGray Lake celebrating 50th anniversary
The DeGray Lake and hydropower plant will commemorate their 50th anniversary with open house on Wednesday, January 18. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District is sponsoring the event from 9-11:30 a.m. at DeGray Lake Visitor Center in Arkadelphia. The event is free and open to the public....
Hot Springs School District elementary school's soft lockdown has been lifted
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Springs Police Department advised the HSSD to put three elementary schools into a soft lockdown. According to the police. the elementary schools were placed under a soft lockdown due to a disturbance a few blocks from the school. The three schools were Oaklawn...
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
