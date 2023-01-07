ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Isaac TeSlaa chooses Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another prize from the transfer portal with the addition of former Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, chose Arkansas over Iowa, Iowa State, Colorado and Purdue. He took official visits to each of his five finalists. He was at Arkansas on Thursday and Friday.
Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup

LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
Poffenbarger Earns Fourth SEC Freshman of the Week Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger has received her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award, as announced by the league Tuesday. She has earned back her title for receiving the most SEC Freshman of the Week awards in the league this season. Poffenbarger is coming off her best...
Arkansas softball feeling confident as season looms

In the days leading up to Arkansas’ first spring practice of year 2023 on Sunday, Razorback softball head coach Courtney Deifel was understandably excited. Not only is her squad coming off the best season in program history, the back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year has reloaded with a team that arguably has a chance to be better.
