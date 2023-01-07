Read full article on original website
Isaac TeSlaa chooses Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another prize from the transfer portal with the addition of former Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, chose Arkansas over Iowa, Iowa State, Colorado and Purdue. He took official visits to each of his five finalists. He was at Arkansas on Thursday and Friday.
Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
Hoop Hogs notebook: Previewing Arkansas-Alabama in first matchup of Top 15-ranked teams at BWA since 1995
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are in familiar stumble-out-of-the-SEC-gates territory with a dangerous 4th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide squad set to invade Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for a high-stakes, mid-week league game. Arkansas (12-3, 1-2 SEC, NCAA NET No. 16) is looking to break even in early...
Poffenbarger Earns Fourth SEC Freshman of the Week Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger has received her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award, as announced by the league Tuesday. She has earned back her title for receiving the most SEC Freshman of the Week awards in the league this season. Poffenbarger is coming off her best...
Arkansas softball feeling confident as season looms
In the days leading up to Arkansas’ first spring practice of year 2023 on Sunday, Razorback softball head coach Courtney Deifel was understandably excited. Not only is her squad coming off the best season in program history, the back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year has reloaded with a team that arguably has a chance to be better.
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Kamani Johnson preview matchup with No. 4 Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 15 ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team gets ready for a big challenge this Wednesday night when they host No. 4 Alabama at Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman and senior forward Kamani Johnson previewed the matchup on Monday with the media.
Sitting down with Hogs+ Producer Haley Ordway to preview 100 Years of Basketball Docuseries
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – This season is the 100th in Arkansas men’s basketball history and to celebrate, Hogs+ has put together a three-part documentary series on the history of Hog basketball. We sat down with Hogs+ Producer Haley Ordway to talk about the making of the docuseries and...
