TJ Capers, nation's No. 2 edge-rusher in 2024, commits to Louisville Cardinals on national television

Saturday's All-American Bowl on NBC wasn't just a showcase of top class of 2023 football prospects.

It also provided a stage for a couple of the nation's top 2024 athletes to announce their college commitments.

Elite St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard was the first junior ever to announce during the contest, choosing the Georgia Bulldogs.

Not long after it was time for another massive 2024 decision.

During the third quarter, Columbus (Florida) five-star edge-rusher TJ Capers, the nation's No. 7 overall prospect, announced his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals over Colorado, Georgia, Miami and USC.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defender is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher by 247Sports and the No. 1 linebacker by On3.

Here's what 247Sports had to say about Capers as a prospect:

"A front-seven defender that can do a little bit of everything. Already looks college ready with a hulking frame that’s a verified 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. Has tested reasonably well for someone his size with a 4.6 in the 40 and a 4.5 short shuttle on record. A thumper that likes to run and hit. Excels in chase mode on Friday nights as he will hawk down ball carries or quarterbacks of all different sizes and drag them to the ground. Spent sophomore year working as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 front before getting more and more snaps as a Mike. Looks more than comfortable dropping back into space and has shown on the camp circuit that he’s rather serviceable in man-to-man situations as he will hand check and fight for positioning at the catch point. Can sniff out run plays and understands how to stack and shed better than most his age. Could probably be deployed as an off-ball ‘backer on Saturdays, but might also grow into a full-time pass rusher depending on how his body fills out over the next few years. Should be viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in the country for the 2024 cycle given what he has put on tape in one of the Sunshine State’s highest classification. Will need to keep progressing, but has some of the required traits to be a multi-year starter at the Power Five level and possibly an early-round NFL Draft pick one day."

Capers' commitment marked the second big addition of the day for Louisville, as he joined class of 2023 four-star tight end Jamari Johnson .

Louisville's 2023 recruiting class was one of the biggest surprises nationally.

With Capers' commitment, coach Jeff Brohm has a made a major statement.

The Cardinals are not going to be a one-year wonder, and will be a recruiting force to watch going forward.