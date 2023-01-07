ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

TJ Capers, nation's No. 2 edge-rusher in 2024, commits to Louisville Cardinals on national television

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRHWM_0k70qwb600

Saturday's All-American Bowl on NBC wasn't just a showcase of top class of 2023 football prospects.

It also provided a stage for a couple of the nation's top 2024 athletes to announce their college commitments.

Elite St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard was the first junior ever to announce during the contest, choosing the Georgia Bulldogs.

Not long after it was time for another massive 2024 decision.

During the third quarter, Columbus (Florida) five-star edge-rusher TJ Capers, the nation's No. 7 overall prospect, announced his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals over Colorado, Georgia, Miami and USC.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defender is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher by 247Sports and the No. 1 linebacker by On3.

Here's what 247Sports had to say about Capers as a prospect:

"A front-seven defender that can do a little bit of everything. Already looks college ready with a hulking frame that’s a verified 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. Has tested reasonably well for someone his size with a 4.6 in the 40 and a 4.5 short shuttle on record. A thumper that likes to run and hit. Excels in chase mode on Friday nights as he will hawk down ball carries or quarterbacks of all different sizes and drag them to the ground. Spent sophomore year working as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 front before getting more and more snaps as a Mike. Looks more than comfortable dropping back into space and has shown on the camp circuit that he’s rather serviceable in man-to-man situations as he will hand check and fight for positioning at the catch point. Can sniff out run plays and understands how to stack and shed better than most his age. Could probably be deployed as an off-ball ‘backer on Saturdays, but might also grow into a full-time pass rusher depending on how his body fills out over the next few years. Should be viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in the country for the 2024 cycle given what he has put on tape in one of the Sunshine State’s highest classification. Will need to keep progressing, but has some of the required traits to be a multi-year starter at the Power Five level and possibly an early-round NFL Draft pick one day."

Capers' commitment marked the second big addition of the day for Louisville, as he joined class of 2023 four-star tight end Jamari Johnson .

Louisville's 2023 recruiting class was one of the biggest surprises nationally.

With Capers' commitment, coach Jeff Brohm has a made a major statement.

The Cardinals are not going to be a one-year wonder, and will be a recruiting force to watch going forward.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ringer

Stetson Bennett IV Is Holding On for One More Title

Nobody expected Stetson Bennett IV to win the position battle. Even his teammates were skeptical that he could get the job done. But Bennett believed in himself, and now Georgia is in the national championship game because of it. To be clear, I’m not talking about Kirby Smart’s decision in...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice

Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Announces He's Returning

A top offensive player is returning to Ohio State for one more season. Cade Stover, who was the Buckeyes' starting tight end this season, is coming back for his fifth-year senior season in 2023. He made the announcement via Twitter. Stover finished the 2022 season with 36 receptions for 406...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum labels national title blowout 'an outlier,' downplays concerns for expanded Playoff

Paul Finebaum was just like most college football fans outside of Georgia as the College Football Playoff reached its conclusion Monday night. With a 65-7 drubbing of TCU, the Bulldogs rolled to back-to-back national titles. While that was a show of dominance to cement Kirby Smart’s program as the budding dynasty in college football, the game itself left a lot to be desired.
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy