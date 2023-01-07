Read full article on original website
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are in familiar stumble-out-of-the-SEC-gates territory with a dangerous 4th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide squad set to invade Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for a high-stakes, mid-week league game. Arkansas (12-3, 1-2 SEC, NCAA NET No. 16) is looking to break even in early...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 15 ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team gets ready for a big challenge this Wednesday night when they host No. 4 Alabama at Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman and senior forward Kamani Johnson previewed the matchup on Monday with the media.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are still needed. Hillis, who also played in the National Football League, remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital after saving a family member from drowning. According to our...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – This season is the 100th in Arkansas men’s basketball history and to celebrate, Hogs+ has put together a three-part documentary series on the history of Hog basketball. We sat down with Hogs+ Producer Haley Ordway to talk about the making of the docuseries and...
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. This shoutout goes to Brantley Munise of Siloam Springs who was recently inducted into the Arkansas Purple...
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
Bentonville after-school needs met by local business. Bentonville after-school needs met by local business. Bentonville Public Library hosts ‘Around the World’ …. Bentonville Public Library hosts 'Around the World' reading program. Gov. Sanders issues multiple executive orders, including …. Gov. Sanders issues multiple executive orders, including Critical Race...
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
