Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup

LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
Prayers requested for former Razorback Peyton Hillis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are still needed. Hillis, who also played in the National Football League, remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital after saving a family member from drowning. According to our...
Good Day Shoutout – Brantley Munise of Siloam Springs

We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. This shoutout goes to Brantley Munise of Siloam Springs who was recently inducted into the Arkansas Purple...
Kiss the Brides Expo: Catering & Cakes

Bentonville after-school needs met by local business. Bentonville Public Library hosts 'Around the World' reading program. Gov. Sanders issues multiple executive orders, including Critical Race...
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
