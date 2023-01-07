ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past UNC; Bacot injured

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Ben Vander Plas might be changing his pregame shooting routine. The Ohio transfer had 17 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday night as No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a 65-58 victory over North Carolina, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot to a left ankle injury early in the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
kxnet.com

No. 13 Virginia seeks to hold off surging rival North Carolina

North Carolina had Virginia’s number last season, ending a seven-game losing streak in the series with a pair of double-digit victories. The 13th-ranked Cavaliers will look to turn the page on Tuesday night when the Tar Heels visit Charlottesville, Va., for an Atlantic Coast Conference contest. The Tar Heels...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy