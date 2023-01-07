CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Ben Vander Plas might be changing his pregame shooting routine. The Ohio transfer had 17 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday night as No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a 65-58 victory over North Carolina, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot to a left ankle injury early in the game.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO