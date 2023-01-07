ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
ABC 4

Damar Hamlin Issues Tweet After Transfer to Buffalo Hospital

The Buffalo safety once again thanked everyone for their support. View the original article to see embedded media. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to a Buffalo-area hospital just one week removed from going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Upon the...
BUFFALO, NY
ABC 4

Kevin Durant Goes Down With Apparent Knee Injury vs. Heat

The Nets forward exited after an awkward collision with Miami forward Jimmy Butler. Despite beating the Heat to continue their winning ways, the Nets sustained a potentially critical loss Sunday in Miami. Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant exited the game after sustaining an apparent right knee injury with 1:05 left in...
BROOKLYN, NY
ABC 4

Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed

(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
TAMPA, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC 4

Steelers Criticized for Mock CPR Celebration in Win Over Browns

Although the routine isn’t new to the NFL, Sunday’s celebration was poorly timed. One of the Steelers’ sack celebrations against the Browns on Sunday was poorly timed, to say the least. After Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Pittsburgh’s 28–14 win on Sunday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy