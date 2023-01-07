Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
ABC 4
Damar Hamlin Issues Tweet After Transfer to Buffalo Hospital
The Buffalo safety once again thanked everyone for their support. View the original article to see embedded media. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to a Buffalo-area hospital just one week removed from going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Upon the...
ABC 4
Kevin Durant Goes Down With Apparent Knee Injury vs. Heat
The Nets forward exited after an awkward collision with Miami forward Jimmy Butler. Despite beating the Heat to continue their winning ways, the Nets sustained a potentially critical loss Sunday in Miami. Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant exited the game after sustaining an apparent right knee injury with 1:05 left in...
ABC 4
Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed
(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
Jets part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur
The New York Jets, who saw noteworthy poor quarterback play in 2022 and missed the playoffs following a 7-4 start,
Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
ABC 4
Steelers Criticized for Mock CPR Celebration in Win Over Browns
Although the routine isn’t new to the NFL, Sunday’s celebration was poorly timed. One of the Steelers’ sack celebrations against the Browns on Sunday was poorly timed, to say the least. After Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Pittsburgh’s 28–14 win on Sunday,...
