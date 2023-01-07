Gunman Opened Fire At Neighbor's Allentown Home, Police Say

An Allentown man is charged with attempted murder after authorities say he fired a gun into a neighbor's home in Jordan Heights early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of North Jordan Street just after midnight on Jan. 7 for a reported shooting, the department said in a release.

Officers quickly found and detained a man nearby matching the suspect's description. Police said they found a loaded handgun in his possession and took him into custody.

Investigators have not described an apparent motive for the attack.

Paul Kevin Nicholas Kerr, who police say lives about a block from the scene of the shooting, was booked into the Lehigh County Jail and remains there in lieu of a $100,000 bail bond, court records show.

In addition to attempted homicide, he's charged with aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm, and related counts. The 30-year-old is due back in court for a preliminary on Friday, Jan. 13.