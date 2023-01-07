ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNT-TV

NFL Fans Speculate on Aaron Rodgers’s Future After Jersey Decision

After the game, the Packers quarterback explained why he didn’t exchange jerseys with Lions receiver Jameson Williams. In the days leading up to the regular-season finale on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he had thought about the fact that it could be his last home game at Lambeau Field. And after Sunday night’s loss to the Lions, one brief video clip caught the NFL world’s attention.
DETROIT, MI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Tua Tagovailoa Not Cleared For Practice Ahead of Playoff Game

The Dolphins are still awaiting word on their starting quarterback’s availability for this weekend’s wild-card game in Buffalo. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has still not yet been cleared for football activity with Miami’s wild-card round playoff game against the Bills looming, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa,...
WVNT-TV

Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection

The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected. Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized via Twitter on Monday morning after he was ejected in his team’s regular-season finale on Sunday night. In a puzzling sequence, Walker shoved a Lions medical trainer on the field and was tossed from the pivotal game.
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNT-TV

Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Responds to CPR Sack Celebration Controversy

Fans criticized the linebacker for his poorly timed celebration. Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith received criticism for his mock CPR sack celebration during the team’s 28–14 win over the Browns due to perceived insensitivity. Six days prior, Bills safety Damar Hamlin received CPR on the field after going into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNT-TV

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
WVNT-TV

Stephen Curry returns for Warriors after missing 11 games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is back for the Golden State Warriors after an 11-game absence with a partially dislocated left shoulder, rejoining the starting lineup as the defending champions hosted the Phoenix Suns. While Curry didn’t have a strict minutes restriction Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr noted...
PHOENIX, AZ
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
TAMPA, FL
WVNT-TV

After a Week of Prayer, Bills’ Return to the Field Defied Belief

How a priest who deals in moments bordering on the miraculous tries to explain what is happening to Damar Hamlin and what happened Sunday: ‘You can’t make this stuff up.’. On Wednesday, at a school mass for the students of St. Mark in Buffalo, Father Dave Richards prepared...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people. Either way, they’re assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

