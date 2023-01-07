Read full article on original website
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic to Miss Weeks With Knee Injury
The USMNT star was subbed off midway through the first half of Thursday’s 1–0 loss to Manchester City. Christian Pulisic is facing another spell on the sidelines after Chelsea manager Graham Potter said the forward is set to miss weeks with a knee injury. The U.S. men’s national...
The Top Moments of Gareth Bale’s Career
The former Wales captain had no shortage of legendary goals, performances and headlines in his 17-year career with club and country. View the original article to see embedded media. Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international soccer Monday, and so leaves one of modern soccer’s greats. Bale achieved...
