Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Commanders OC Scott Turner Fired; Washington Finished 20th in Total Offense
The Washington Commanders will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for next season. The NFC East team announced it fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday. The official decision came shortly after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Turner was "on shaky ground" after the team missed the playoffs with a struggling offense.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Atlanta 'Very Much in Play' for Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game
The AFC Championship Game could be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the NFL seeks a neutral-field option, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:. "Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, citing an earlier conversation with Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Discharged from Buffalo Hospital, Will Continue Rehab at Home
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center and will continue his rehabilitation at home, the Bills announced Wednesday:. Hamlin was admitted to the facility on Monday after transferring from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially treated following the cardiac arrest he suffered during the Bills' Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Charles Johnson Died by Suicide After Apparent Overdose
Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson died by suicide July 17 after overdosing on drugs, according to a report released by the North Carolina state medical examiner's office Monday, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh after his wife had reported...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Rumors: Texans Request Permission for HC Interview amid Cardinals Buzz
The Houston Texans have requested permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports. Payton can't formally interview with teams until next Tuesday, Schrager added. The Arizona Cardinals have already received permission to interview Payton, per...
Bleacher Report
NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competitions Including Dodgeball, Best Catch, More
The NFL announced details of the Pro Bowl skills competitions Wednesday as part of the league's revamped event. The festivities begin Thursday, Feb. 2, with games such as a dodgeball tournament and a longest drive golf competition, as well as an accuracy competition for quarterbacks and a best catch competition capped by the final round Sunday, Feb. 5, prior to the Pro Bowl Games. Sunday's events include a gauntlet-style relay race, a tic-tac-toe game involving kickers and a test-of-strength competition.
Bleacher Report
Spencer Rattler Will Return to South Carolina, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina for another season. The quarterback announced Tuesday that he will forgo a chance to enter the 2023 NFL draft and return to the Gamecocks for what will be his second year with the SEC team:. Rattler first made waves in college football...
Vikings have new round to prove themselves in playoff game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings’ season has been defined by dramatic wins and skeptics saying they weren’t as good as a 13-4
Bleacher Report
Report: Jets, OC Mike LaFleur Mutually Part Ways After Missing Playoffs
The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Teams had inquired about LaFleur's availability, and the Jets had allowed him to seek other opportunities, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. The change comes after the Jets missed the playoffs...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Rips NFL Players' Inaugural All-Pro Team: 'F--k That List'
After the unveiling of the inaugural NFL Players Association All-Pro team on Wednesday, there were bound to be some people left unhappy by their omissions. Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was one of them, and he didn't hesitate to voice his frustration on Twitter:. Only two off-ball linebackers were...
Bleacher Report
Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz
The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Caldwell, 67, has not coached in the NFL since serving as...
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Top 5 on Updated Board
A pair of quarterbacks in Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud headlined ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL draft big board to come out after the conclusion of the 2022 college football season. McShay has Young as his No. 1 overall player, while Stroud is...
Bleacher Report
Fact or Fiction with the Latest NFL Rumors Heading into the 2023 Playoffs
Eighteen NFL offseasons are officially underway, while 14 teams now must keep an eye on the months to come while primarily focusing on the start of the 2022 postseason. It's a whirlwind, and the rumor mill is naturally on fire. At a wild and intriguing juncture on the NFL calendar,...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Top Options With No. 15 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers offense could go through a large amount of change in the offseason. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan could all leave in free agency. That could open the possibility of the Packers adding to their young core of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The Packers...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions
Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign. That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.
Bleacher Report
Colts Would Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Trade Up for Top QB in 2023 NFL Draft, GM Says
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed he's prepared to "do whatever it takes" to move up for a quarterback the team likes in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The GM cautioned, however, that he and the front office will adopt a measured approach for the situation:
Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
Comments / 0