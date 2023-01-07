Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
When is FIFA 23 TOTY out? Nominees, vote, confirmed date for EA Sports' FUT Team of the Year
With domestic action resuming across Europe following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA 23 players are being asked to name their top team in one of the first rounds of awards of the calendar year. From World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi and leading marksman Kylian Mbappe to Premier League top...
Sporting News
PSG vs Angers time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, as Lionel Messi makes Paris return
PSG hope to rebound from their first defeat of the season in any competition as they take on Ligue 1 bottom-feeders Angers in French top-flight action. The Parisians fell to second-place Lens last time out, with Lionel Messi and Neymar both missing, seeing their advantage atop the table shrink to just four points.
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
Comments / 0