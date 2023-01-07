Read full article on original website
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Women's Basketball Outlasts Berry College In High Scoring Affair
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
wbrc.com
Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
Set in stone: Dozens of people are memorialized by statue across Birmingham. Only a few are women.
The Magic City is full of statues built in honor of those deemed history makers, but how many of those are women?
birminghamtimes.com
Cooper Green Mercy Health to Break Ground on New $120M Building
Cooper Green Mercy Health will break ground on a new building to house its clinical operations at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, 1515 6th Ave. South, Birmingham. The new building, scheduled to open in 2025, will replace the current...
southeastagnet.com
Alabama Couple Named Nation’s Top Young Farm Family
(ALFA/SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 9, 2023) — Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham today were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won...
‘A beautiful human being’: US Army vet among 2 found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County
One of two men found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army because of an injury, and his family believes he was set up to be robbed when he was killed. Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, also 23, were found...
wvtm13.com
Dallas organization encourages Birmingham as it works to build 50 tiny homes for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On any given night, there are consistently 300 people who need shelter every night in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin wants to build a separate housing community for the homeless people in the Magic City. Monday night’s presentation before the Budget and Finance with Woodfin and others...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
2 Bodies Found in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating two fatalities discovered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning, although it is too early to say if foul play was involved. The grim discoveries were first reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The first reports that came in were related to a...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
wvtm13.com
Renovations provide hope for future of Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — For people living in West Jefferson County, Western Hills Mall is a staple. Work is wrapping up on a renovation project at the mall, hopefully making it a more desirable place for new businesses to locate. "Yes, we do need something to bring more customers in...
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
