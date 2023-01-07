ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

thecutoffnews.com

BSC Women's Basketball Outlasts Berry College In High Scoring Affair

The Cutoff News Sports coverage
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Southern students push to save school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender

Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
ALABAMA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Alabama Couple Named Nation’s Top Young Farm Family

(ALFA/SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 9, 2023) — Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham today were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won...
ALABAMA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
wvtm13.com

Renovations provide hope for future of Western Hills Mall

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — For people living in West Jefferson County, Western Hills Mall is a staple. Work is wrapping up on a renovation project at the mall, hopefully making it a more desirable place for new businesses to locate. "Yes, we do need something to bring more customers in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

