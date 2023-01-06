Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Undercover investigation busts several Giles Co. stores for illegally selling vapes, beer to minors
An investigation aimed at reducing the "vaping epidemic" among children in Giles County, Tennessee, resulted in 14 stores being charged with illegal sales of alcohol or vapes to minors, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office. Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said his office first alerted the community about the...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify 2 killed in I-565 crash
Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in a major crash and vehicle fire Tuesday on Interstate 565. Willie Nettles, 66, of Athens and Miguel Espinoza, 44, of Georgia were traveling eastbound on I-565 when they crashed near County Line Road (Exit 7). The two-vehicle wreck left all eastbound lanes and some westbound lanes closed for hours Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale Co. business owner facing 2nd theft charge as more allegations surface
A Lauderdale County business owner is still being sought by investigators as a new theft charge and more allegations come to light. Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington, owner of Lamar Construction, is accused of stealing thousands from at least five people in Lauderdale County and multiple others in Tennessee, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
Athens receives grant to turn old chicken plant site into all-inclusive park, splash pad
Driving along Pryor Street in Athens over the last several years, one might have noticed the abandoned Pilgrim's Pride or the work done to clear it out for future use. One may have overheard or even joined the occasional discussion about what city officials should do with the land, what residents really want there or if it's even safe to use after its years as a chicken plant.
WAAY-TV
Moulton man dies in house fire
A man is dead after a house fire in Moulton. Moulton's Fire Chief says when he arrived 709 Perry Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, a neighbor told them 63-year-old Durman McDaniel was inside the house. He says it took firefighters about six minutes to locate McDaniel inside the house....
WAAY-TV
Owner of Lauderdale Co. construction business sought on theft warrant; more victims possible
A Lauderdale County business owner is accused of stealing construction loans from at least three people, and investigators believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division received multiple complaints about Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington and his business,...
WAAY-TV
Vulcan Rocket on its way to Florida
Engineers in Decatur have launched a Vulcan Rocket onto a cargo ship and down the Tennessee River. Over the next few days, it will make its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida, for what is considered to be some pretty important missions. ULA employees were seen loading the rocket on the...
WAAY-TV
Casey White seeks delay in Vicky White murder trial
A Lauderdale County inmate charged with killing the jailer who helped him escape wants more time to get ready for trial. Attorneys for Casey White on Wednesday filed a motion requesting a delay in the April 17 trial in the murder case of Vicky White. They say a change is needed because efforts have been focused on getting ready for another murder trial Casey White is involved in.
WAAY-TV
2 teens arrested after fleeing Florence police in stolen vehicles
Two teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday after Florence police say they tried to flee officers in separate stolen vehicles. The stolen vehicles were spotted together at the Cloverdale Walmart about 11:30 a.m. Both vehicles fled the area, with officers in pursuit, police said. Near Earl Street and Marion Avenue,...
Comments / 0