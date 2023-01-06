ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police identify 2 killed in I-565 crash

Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in a major crash and vehicle fire Tuesday on Interstate 565. Willie Nettles, 66, of Athens and Miguel Espinoza, 44, of Georgia were traveling eastbound on I-565 when they crashed near County Line Road (Exit 7). The two-vehicle wreck left all eastbound lanes and some westbound lanes closed for hours Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens receives grant to turn old chicken plant site into all-inclusive park, splash pad

Driving along Pryor Street in Athens over the last several years, one might have noticed the abandoned Pilgrim's Pride or the work done to clear it out for future use. One may have overheard or even joined the occasional discussion about what city officials should do with the land, what residents really want there or if it's even safe to use after its years as a chicken plant.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton man dies in house fire

A man is dead after a house fire in Moulton. Moulton's Fire Chief says when he arrived 709 Perry Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, a neighbor told them 63-year-old Durman McDaniel was inside the house. He says it took firefighters about six minutes to locate McDaniel inside the house....
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Vulcan Rocket on its way to Florida

Engineers in Decatur have launched a Vulcan Rocket onto a cargo ship and down the Tennessee River. Over the next few days, it will make its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida, for what is considered to be some pretty important missions. ULA employees were seen loading the rocket on the...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WAAY-TV

Casey White seeks delay in Vicky White murder trial

A Lauderdale County inmate charged with killing the jailer who helped him escape wants more time to get ready for trial. Attorneys for Casey White on Wednesday filed a motion requesting a delay in the April 17 trial in the murder case of Vicky White. They say a change is needed because efforts have been focused on getting ready for another murder trial Casey White is involved in.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 teens arrested after fleeing Florence police in stolen vehicles

Two teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday after Florence police say they tried to flee officers in separate stolen vehicles. The stolen vehicles were spotted together at the Cloverdale Walmart about 11:30 a.m. Both vehicles fled the area, with officers in pursuit, police said. Near Earl Street and Marion Avenue,...
FLORENCE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy