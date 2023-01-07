Police investigating shooting near NC coast
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Dec. 16 in Elizabeth City.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Jaquay Hassekk with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Hassell was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 0