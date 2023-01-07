Police investigating shooting near NC coast

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Dec. 16 in Elizabeth City.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim around 8:12 p.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Jaquay Hassekk with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Hassell was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

