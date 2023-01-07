ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Sky-High Lashes Instantly Thanks to This $9 ‘Game-Changing’ Mascara With Over 52,000 Reviews

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No makeup look, whether you’re dressing up or down, is complete without the perfect mascara . However, finding the perfect mascara can be a quest of its own. One is too clumpy, one doesn’t lengthen enough, and another could be so expensive that it’s not practical enough to use long-term.

Well, we found one that’s lengthening, non-clumping, and separating; all for only $9! Not only that, but it’s from a brand approved by stars like Beyonce, Vanessa Hudgens, Kelly Rowland, Viola Davis, and Blake Lively , to name a few.

Buy: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara $9.99

The L’Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara is a long-lasting and lengthening mascara that has become a staple in so many people’s beauty routines. Both ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested, this versatile mascara is perfect for getting those must-have, long, and separated lashes almost instantly. Both suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, this is the perfect touch to any routine to get those perfectly polished eye looks.

Per the brand, easily this enhancing mascara is incredibly easy-to-use because all you have to do is to apply it to the base of your lashes and in an upward motion repeatedly until you get your preferred eye look.

Not only is this mascara an Amazon Choice product, but it has over 52,000 reviews that garnered it a glowing, average 4.5-star review. One shopper called this a “game-changer,” saying, “This stuff is amazing! First, it doesn’t irritate my super-sensitive eyes…. This stuff lasts a good two days even with showers.” They added, “My lashes do not clump up with this mascara. I will definitely buy again.”

Another shopper said, “I will forever use this!” They said, “The past year I’ve been trying new mascaras and they all disappointed me. This is seriously the only mascara I’ll ever buy again. Could get two lashes clumped together putting too much bc on but it’s easy to separate with tweezers!”

Comments / 2

