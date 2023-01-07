Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
qcnews.com
Lions RB Jamaal Williams Caps Historic Night with Emotional Interview
The Lions running back shared a special dedication and a stern message to Detroit doubters following Sunday’s win over the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. Following a stunning Lions victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday to close the NFL’s regular season, running...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
qcnews.com
Death of Former NFL Wide Receiver Charles Johnson Ruled Suicide
The former Steelers, Eagles, Patriots and Bills wideout was found dead in July. Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson’s death...
Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
qcnews.com
Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Report
The former Texas Tech coach went 28–37-1 in four seasons with Arizona. View the original article to see embedded media. After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
qcnews.com
Report: TCU RB Kendre Miller Ruled Out of National Championship
The junior has rushed for 1,399 yards this season. TCU running back Kendre Miller will not play in the College Football Playoff national championship against Georgia, according to a Monday evening report from ESPN. The Horned Frogs announced running back Emari Demercado as their starter pregame, during which Miller warmed...
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It’s possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people. Either way, they’re assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998. The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
qcnews.com
Lee Corso Takes TCU With Headgear Pick After Fake Out
The beloved analyst pulled off an effective bait-and-switch with his final selection of the college football season Monday. Ever one for the theatrical, Lee Corso dug into his bag of tricks when making his headgear pick for the College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and TCU on Monday night.
