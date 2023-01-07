Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Related
‘Gone but not forgotten’: Vigil held for homeless Harrisburg woman killed on bike
Friends and family were among those who braved the chilly January weather to remember a spot of warmth and joy. They gathered to remember 29-year-old Chantel Worley near the intersection where she died, hosting a vigil to celebrate her for the joyful things in her life. Worley was killed Dec....
local21news.com
Civil War Dancing with Jasmine Brooks plus so much more at the 2023 PA Farm Show
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's day four of the 2023 PA Farm Show and whether you're young or just young at heart, the event offers up a little something for everyone. So, CBS 21 News' Jasmine Brooks hit the aisles of the Farm Show Complex to give us a look at some of the unique events taking place at this year's Farm Show.
Marine, PA Dad Of Three, Dies After Climbing On Tractor-Trailer On Christmas Day
A Marine, registered nurse, and father of three from Ephrata died after climbing onto the underside of the chassis of a truck between the trailer and the tractor, authorities announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Video footage revealed how 39-year-old Paul Donnelly climbed "onto a tractor trailer tr…
WFMZ-TV Online
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
local21news.com
Fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County causes millions in damage
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County spent hours on Tuesday battling a blaze at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. Officials said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road. Initial reports say the fire started in the roof area.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life
YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
local21news.com
11 adults, three children homeless, firefighter injured after 4 alarm fire in Mifflin Co.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Fire officials say a firefighter was burned while fighting a four-alarm fire that damaged two duplexes and left 11 adults and three children homeless. According to officials, the firefighter was treated at the hospital and released. The Lewistown Fire Department Chief said...
Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
local21news.com
Smokey the Bear stolen by thieves in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Smokey the Bear has been stolen according to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers (CCCS). America's favorite fire safety official was taken from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township according to CCCS officials. Smokey and a fire danger sign were...
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
local21news.com
Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show
Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
abc27.com
Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for 41-year-old Birdsboro man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. They say 41-year-old Joshua Noll was pronounced dead January 6 at his Birdsboro residence. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
local21news.com
LifePath opens 4th store to continue helping homeless and needy
Red Lion, York County — Throwing the doors open on a new store to help to do some good in the community. LifePath cut the ribbon on its fourth retail thrift store this morning in Red Lion. “Any of the support services that a person that is homeless or...
local21news.com
PSP searching for two men alleged to have stolen almost $12,000 from skill machine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS) say state police are looking for two men suspected to have stolen $11,992 from a PA skill machine game in a Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Rd. in Halifax Township. PCS officials say the two men entered the...
local21news.com
At least two adults displaced in Perry Co. fire
PERRY COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A fire broke out on Valley View Rd. in Millerstown Monday morning according to Perry County dispatch. No injuries are reported. Officials say at least two adults will be displaced due to the fire. Dispatch described the building as an old farm house.
abc27.com
AOPC: Lancaster Co. has highest number of human trafficking offenses in state
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Administrative Offices of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) released new data on human trafficking in the commonwealth, highlighting areas across the state where numbers show the crime is most prominent. According to AOPC, Lancaster County has the highest number of human trafficking offenses filed from 2017...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Harrisburg man in bar parking lot
Sheldon Reece, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder, carrying a concealed gun without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean E. “Shizz” Jackson, 34, but the charge was changed as part of a plea deal.
local21news.com
Road closure in Columbia Borough
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Barber Street in Columbia Borough is closed from Plane Street to South 10th Street from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 according to police. Officials say the road will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to roughly 4 p.m. The Columbia Borough Police Department...
Comments / 0