ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life

YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Smokey the Bear stolen by thieves in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Smokey the Bear has been stolen according to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers (CCCS). America's favorite fire safety official was taken from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township according to CCCS officials. Smokey and a fire danger sign were...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show

Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next of kin for 41-year-old Birdsboro man

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. They say 41-year-old Joshua Noll was pronounced dead January 6 at his Birdsboro residence. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
BIRDSBORO, PA
local21news.com

At least two adults displaced in Perry Co. fire

PERRY COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A fire broke out on Valley View Rd. in Millerstown Monday morning according to Perry County dispatch. No injuries are reported. Officials say at least two adults will be displaced due to the fire. Dispatch described the building as an old farm house.
local21news.com

Road closure in Columbia Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Barber Street in Columbia Borough is closed from Plane Street to South 10th Street from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 according to police. Officials say the road will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to roughly 4 p.m. The Columbia Borough Police Department...
COLUMBIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy