DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's day four of the 2023 PA Farm Show and whether you're young or just young at heart, the event offers up a little something for everyone. So, CBS 21 News' Jasmine Brooks hit the aisles of the Farm Show Complex to give us a look at some of the unique events taking place at this year's Farm Show.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO