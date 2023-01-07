ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, TN

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

By Lawrencia Grose
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9.

The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m.

Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Following his passing, the funeral home could not contact any of Parker’s relatives for them to attend his funeral.

CPD says if anyone wants to attend the service or send a representative, they would appreciate the act of support.

Comments / 15

Tawanna
3d ago

So sad to hear this news, sending prayers for him. 🙏🙏🙏 thank you for your service sir..

Joshua Adams
3d ago

that's a tough one. Sure hope this man gets a show for his celebration of a new life.

The Devil Doc
4d ago

Semper Fi. I will be there!

